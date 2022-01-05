Search

05 Jan 2022

Limerick radio station granted new weekend licence

Limerick radio station granted new weekend licence

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City Community Radio (LCCR) says it has been informed by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) that it has been granted another 100-day pilot sound broadcasting licence for 2022.

LCCR is the city's first and only non-profit community station that is entirely community-run through volunteers. The new licence takes effect from January 15, next.

"While the team is delighted with the announcement and looks forward to entertaining and informing the Limerick listeners once again in 2022, they will re-commence broadcasting on Saturday 15th January on 99.9FM," said a spokesperson.

"As well as the weekend FM service, volunteers will also office an online-only service - at www.lccr.ie - on weekdays with live programmes between 8am to 6pm and repeats of weekend shows in the evenings.

The output of the station, which first began broadcasting in 2014, is mainly talk-based with an emphasis on local news and community affairs.

The use of the 99.9FM frequency (in the greater Limerick city area) is with the support of Wired FM - the licenced student radio station for Limerick. 

Anyone wishing to get involved with LCCR can contact the station by emailing volunteer@lccr.ie or by phoning (061) 590999 during business hours.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media