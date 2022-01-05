Limerick radio station granted new weekend licence

LIMERICK City Community Radio (LCCR) says it has been informed by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) that it has been granted another 100-day pilot sound broadcasting licence for 2022.

LCCR is the city's first and only non-profit community station that is entirely community-run through volunteers. The new licence takes effect from January 15, next.

"While the team is delighted with the announcement and looks forward to entertaining and informing the Limerick listeners once again in 2022, they will re-commence broadcasting on Saturday 15th January on 99.9FM," said a spokesperson.

"As well as the weekend FM service, volunteers will also office an online-only service - at www.lccr.ie - on weekdays with live programmes between 8am to 6pm and repeats of weekend shows in the evenings.

LCCR are looking for new volunteers. If you are interested please email volunteer@lccr.ie pic.twitter.com/DESCS7Sl4S — Limerick City Community Radio (@LCCR1) January 2, 2022

The output of the station, which first began broadcasting in 2014, is mainly talk-based with an emphasis on local news and community affairs.

The use of the 99.9FM frequency (in the greater Limerick city area) is with the support of Wired FM - the licenced student radio station for Limerick.

Anyone wishing to get involved with LCCR can contact the station by emailing volunteer@lccr.ie or by phoning (061) 590999 during business hours.