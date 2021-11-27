Search

27 Nov 2021

Christmas FM to return to Limerick's airwaves

Barnardos Ambassador Amy Huberman and Harry Kinahan are looking forward to the return of Christmas FM| PICTURES: Andres Poveda

Reporter:

David Hurley

CHRISTMAS FM will be switching on Christmas in Limerick and across Ireland at midday this Sunday. 

The festive radio station, which will broadcast on 105.5FM across Limerick, wants to “Give the Gift of Childhood” this year by raising over €250,000 which will go directly to the children's charity Barnardos.

Listener donations raised for Barnardos will be used to provide targeted and intensive support for over 5,000 children most in need – providing nutritious food, support with education, and therapeutic services with their trained support teams.

Christmas FM will be celebrating its 14th year on air this year when it launches this Sunday. Since it began broadcasting, it has raised over €2.7 million for a range of charities. 

Commenting ahead of the launch, Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, said: "We have experienced the most unprecedented era in our lifetime over the past 18 months, and the children that Barnardos work with have felt this pressure acutely. Barnardos is a very special organisation who, now more than ever, need our help and we are delighted to be partnering with them for Christmas this year."

He added: "Christmas FM creates a feel-good festive factor and brings people together when they’ve been apart for so long while broadcasting a unique and unrivalled service. We look forward to sharing that with everyone at Barnardos – staff, volunteers and, of course, all of the children who avail of its wonderful service. As sponsorship pays the running costs of the radio station, this means that all listener donations can go directly to Barnardos.”

Commenting on its partnership with Christmas FM, Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as this year’s Christmas FM charity partner, so that we can share more about the impact of our work and raise vital funds to help us continue supporting children most in need."

Christmas FM presenters, who are volunteering their time to bring a smile to everyone’s faces, will be broadcasting around the clock to keep the population in the festive spirit.

So, whether it’s Mariah Carey you want to belt out or George Michael you’re dancing to, Christmas FM will bring the magic of Christmas to you and your loved ones.

Listen online at Christmasfm.com.

Local News

