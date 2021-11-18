Limerick businesswoman to feature on Guaranteed Irish TV series

WEST Limerick businesswoman Miriam Magner Flynn will hit TV screens this Thursday when she will be the guest of popular TV broadcaster, Mary Kennedy for her series Guaranteed Irish.

The series, back for a second run on TG4, showcases a selection of successful businesses with the Guaranteed Irish mark.

And Miriam’s business, Career Decisions, certainly fits the bill. Miriam gave up her teaching career in 1994 to set up Career Decisions when she spotted a gap in the market.

Now, almost 30 years later, the company employs 50 people and has offices in Newcastle West, Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Along the way, it has helped some 60,000 people, including young people, make important decisions about their careers and their lives.

The company specialises in providing Career Transition Coaching, Leadership Development and Executive Coaching and clients include Dell, Michelin Tyres, Permanent TSB, An Post, Eirgrid, Department Of Education, Bord na Mona, ESB, Coillte, Barclay’s Bank and Bausch and Lomb.

In the programme, Miriam, who lives in Killeedy, will reveal the why and how of her success and how she has survived recession and a pandemic.

"There are incredible businesses in this country working very hard through what’s been a challenging 18 months,” Mary Kennedy said in advance of the programme being broadcast.

"We don’t get to go behind the scenes of these successful companies very often and each individual story is an eye opener. I hope the viewer enjoys watching the series as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Guaranteed Irish with Miriam Magner Flynn will be broadcast on TG4 this Thursday at 9pm.