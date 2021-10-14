Search

14/10/2021

Munster Rugby star confirmed as Late Late Show guest

Keith Earls returns to Munster to rehab hamstring injury

Keith Earls will be a guest on this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby and Ireland star Keith Earls will be among the guests joining Ryan Tubridy on this week's Late Late Show, it has been announced.

In a rare television interview, the Limerick man, who is the second-highest try-scorer for Ireland, will chat to Ryan about the reality of growing up in Moyross and his many physical and mental battles throughout his time in professional rugby.

The interview will be broadcast just ahead of the release of Keith's autobiography ‘Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices’.

Published by Reach Sport, the book will be available from October 21.

Separately, this Friday's Late Late Show will pay tribute to Chieftans' founder Paddy Moloney, through music, songs and stories while action hero, actor Liam Neeson will talk about his most important role, as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for the Get a Vaccine - Give a Vaccine campaign.
 
Angela Scanlon, host of RTE's hotly anticipated new Saturday night entertainment show Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will be keeping it real.

The Late Late Show is broadcast on RTÉ One television at 9.35pm on Friday

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media