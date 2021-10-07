Search

07/10/2021

Oscar-nominated Limerick actress to feature on this week's Late Late Show

Limerick film star named as festival's ambassador

Ruth Negga will be among the guests on this Friday's Late Late Show

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

AN Oscar-nominated Limerick actress will be among a star-studded cast who will join Ryan Tubridy on this week's Late Late Show. 

Ruth Negga, who grew up in Dooradoyle, will feature on Friday night's show along with model and influencer Rosanna Davison, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, bereaved father Andrew McGinley and Kodaline frontman Steve Garrigan.

Ruth, who was born in Ethiopia, will discuss her “incredible career both on-stage and on-screen” as well as her new film Passing.

She'll also talk about her exciting plans to star in Macbeth with James Bond superstar Daniel Craig on Broadway next year.

Ruth, 39, is best known for her role in the AMC television series Preacher and the movie Loving, a 1967 Virginia based film exploring the topic of interracial marriage, for which she received a 2017 Golden Globe and Oscar nomination.

Previously described as a “rare and powerful great”, she went to national school at Roxborough in Limerick and later spent part of her secondary school at Scoil Carmel on O’Connell Avenue, before completing her drama studies at Trinity College Dublin.

Model Rosanna Davison will talk to Ryan about her turbulent journey to motherhood. From suffering 15 miscarriages, surrogacy, to the surprise of carrying identical twin boys throughout the pandemic.

Peter Schmeichel will be on the show to talk about his hugely successful spell at Manchester United, his regrets about leaving the club, his father who was a Polish double agent and the pride he feels in his own son - Leicester and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Andrew McGinley will discuss life after the deaths of his three young children at the hands of his wife and the children's mother, Deirdre Morley.

Steve Garrigan from Kodaline who will be talking about a life dealing with shyness, anxiety and panic attacks and he will also be giving us a very special performance of his classic song High Hopes.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One television at 9.35pm on Friday.

BREAKING: Two more Ed Sheeran concerts planned for Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media