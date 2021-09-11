17 films on TV over the next week

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days...starting tonight.

Here are 17 to choose from....enjoy!

Vice Squad: Saturday, Talking Pictures TV @ 9pm

A sex worker called Princess is coerced into working for the rule breaking vice squad of the LAPD to take down a murderous pimp and wouldn't you just know it, things go wrong and she finds herself in a lot of danger. This is b-movie heaven, sleazy, funny, violent as hell and powered along by a terrifying turn from a vicious Wings Hauser. Season Hubley creates a heroine you want to see make it to the end credits.

Take This Waltz: Saturday, TG4 @ 9.40pm

Margot meets Daniel on a plane. Their attraction is instant and obvious. However Daniel not only turns out to be Margot's neighbour but Margot is also married to a man called Lou. Sarah Polley's 2011 drama is a frank and mature look at the highs and lows of living and loving. Michelle Williams as always is splendid and a surprisingly restrained turn from Seth Rogen will make you wish he'd lay off the fart and drug jokes he's known for more often.

The China Syndrome: Saturday, RTÉ One @ 11.45pm

Jane Fonda leads an all star cast in this 70's set tale of a near catastrophic failure in a nuclear plant and the reporter who wants to get the information about it out to the wider world. Yet another 70's thriller full of post Vietnam & Watergate paranoia which has always made for intriguing cinema. Fonda and Jack Lemmon are excellent in this thought provoking and chilling little drama.

Britt-Marie Was Here: Sunday, BBC Two @ 12.20am (midnight)

Life takes a wild twist for Britt-Marie when her marriage that's taken up most of her life crumbles and she finds herself alone, in her mid 60's, in a new town and about to take up a new and exciting job. A heartwarming watch from Sweden about having the guts to step away from what makes you miserable and the bravery to step into the great beyond. Pernilla August, who Star Wars fans might recognise, does fine work in the title role.

Johnny Guitar: Sunday, TCM @ 8.55am

Vienna owns the town saloon & maintains a love/hate relationship with the ranchers and railroad workers that frequent it. One day a false accusation brings all manner of trouble to her doorstep. A unique western, one of the first headlined by a woman and one that's kind of unusual and oddly poetic while still hitting the beats you'd expect. Joan Crawford is a blistering lead and watch out for those craggy genre faces like Ward Bond and Royal Dano in the background.

Sorry To Bother You: Sunday, BBC Two @ 11pm

A black man in Oakland, California gets a job as a telemarketer and realises he's much better at his job when he pretends to sound like a white man. With success however comes responsibility and with responsibility comes a hell of a lot of weirdness. Boots Riley's 2018 film is a hard one to categorise but it's certainly the wackiest film you'll see this week. It's a lot of fun too, don't worry. LaKeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson do well leading a stacked cast.

Seraphim Falls: Monday, Great! Movies @ 12.55am (midnight)

The American civil war is coming to an end but the violence is far from over. A knifesman named Gideon is wounded and being chased across the wilderness by a gang of men out for revenge. Why are they chasing him though? Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan have gone on record saying this was the best time they ever had making a film and it shows. It's an entertaining watch, laced with dark humour and a welcome side of weirdness. Angelica Huston & Tom Noonan add to the stew.

Molly's Game: Monday, TG4 @ 9.30pm

Everything Molly Bloom puts her mind to works out swimmingly and when she starts an illegal high stakes poker game in Los Angeles she's soon the talk of the town. The law even starts to take notice. Carried by a powerhouse turn from Jessica Chastain this is a compelling if overlong watch that delves into the underground of tinseltown and that makes it tick. Idris Elba and Kevin Costner offer solid support.

The Final Girls: Monday, The Horror Channel @ 11pm

A young woman brings her friends to see a tribute screening of her late mother's most famous horror movie. She's ashamed of her mother's career but must get over it fast when they are magically transported into what's happening onscreen. Yes it sounds silly but it's actually a really funny and affectionate spoof of 80's horror that laced with a surprising amount of heart. Taissa Farmiga, Alia Shawkat, Adam Devine and Thomas Middleditch play their parts well

The Girl On A Motorcycle: Tuesday, Talking Pictures TV @ 12.35am (midnight)

Rebecca's done with her husband. She wants out and decides to zip off to Germany on her motorcycle to see the other big love of her life. On the way she indulges in all manner of mischief. Mischief that caused this film to be the film film ever rated X in America. It's tame now but it's still an interesting and watchable curio and a real insight into the late swinging 60's era it was made in. Marianne Faithfull and Alain Delon are perfect for their parts.

The Naked Truth: Tuesday, Film4 @ 3pm

The editor of a gossip magazine has a nice sideline in blackmail involving the names appearing in print. If they give him money he'll keep schtum about them. Eventually a group have had enough and decide to quieten him properly. This is an amusing watch, seeing prim and proper 1950's genteel Englishness fly out the window as scores need to get settled. Dennis Price, Joan Sims, Peggy Mount, Peter Sellers and the always hilarious Terry Thomas add nicely to the mix here.

Awakenings: Tuesday, Great! Movies Classic @ 10pm

For almost 5 decades the victims of a encephalitis epedemic have been locked away in their own bodies and minds, catatonic, ignored, forgotten. Until a new doctor appears, with new ideas and new drugs that have astounding results. Penny Marshall's true life drama from 1990 will kick the heart right out of your chest but it will also make you smile and give you hope. Robert De Niro, Penelope Anne Miller and the much missed Robin Williams do superlative work.

Wild Rose: Wednesday, Film4 @ 9pm

Rose is fresh out of jail and she has a plan to ensure she stays out. She has an astounding voice and wants to use it to become a Nashville star. The only problem is she lives in the ropey end of Glasgow and no one believes in her. Ireland's own Jessie Buckley is astounding in the lead role of a film about never giving up and never ever backing down. Even if you aren't a country and western fan this film will get you in the feelings.

Gunda : Mother Pig: Wednesday, BBC4 @ 10pm

A simple story of a mammy pig, her little baba's, a couple of moo cows and a one legged chicken. In black and white. With no dialogue. No, wait, why are you running away?? Come back. This 2020 documentary from Norway is a mesmerising watch, moving in a way you'll only understand if you watch it and even funny in places. Trust me on this one.

Pet: Thursday, The Horror Channel @ 10.45pm

Seth fancies Holly. She has no interest in him whatsoever. Instead of moving on he decides to kidnap her but oh man has he made a huge, huge mistake. From the off you'll think this is going to head down the Saw/Hostel route but it's thankfully a different beast with a story trajectory you'll never guess. It's disgusting in places but it's twisty turns and dark comedy will keep you watching. Ksenia Solo and Dominic Monaghan do nice work as the leads.

Youth: Friday, Film4 @ 1.30am

70 year old Fred's taken a much deserved holiday with his daughter and his best friend in a spa in the the Swiss Alps. Life is good and laughs are plenty until a job offer arrives and makes both men reminisce on what's gone and think about what's to come. There's an air of pretension around Paolo Sorrentino's 2015 drama but there's tenderness and humanity there too and effortless turns from Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel make it sing in places.

Law Abiding Citizen: Friday, Virgin Media One @ 10pm

Tragedy strikes a family and a grieving father takes justice into his own hands. Another father, on the other side of the law has to deal with the fallout but what he thinks is the end is just the beginning. This graphically violent 90's throwback was scoffed at on release for it's far fetched storyline but it's a really satisfying watch. If you can stomach it that is. Gerard Butler, Jamie Foxx and the great Colm Meaney bring a nice heft to their roles.

