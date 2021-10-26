Search

26/10/2021

Limerick actor stars in award-winning play at Lime Tree Theatre

Limerick actor stars in award-winning play at Lime Tree Theatre

Limerick actor Patrick Ryan can be seen in Eden at the Lime Tree Theatre

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE Lime Tree Theatre will host the award-winning production Eden during the upcoming Halloween weekend.

Starring Limerick actor Patrick Ryan and also Meave Fitzgerald, Eden is the powerful story of an ordinary relationship on an extraordinary weekend.

Billy and Breda are approaching their 10th wedding anniversary and Breda is determined that this will be the weekend that saves their marriage. But Billy is more concerned with Imelda, the beautiful young woman he has his eye on.

From the writer of the hit RTÉ drama Pure Mule, Eden is a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Irish midlands. It was winner of Best New Play at both the Irish Times Theatre Awards and the Stewart Parker Awards in 2001.

Eden is a searing exploration of marital breakdown and several taboo topics, including Irish masculinity, coercive control, and Ireland’s relationship with alcohol.

Watch a video promo here!

"Andrew Flynn’s absorbing production unflinchingly exposes the power of story to convince and corrupt, and the discrepancy between appearance and reality," stated a review in Irish Theatre Magazine.

Tickets on sale now - suitable for those aged 16+

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media