Limerick actor stars in award-winning play at Lime Tree Theatre

THE Lime Tree Theatre will host the award-winning production Eden during the upcoming Halloween weekend.

Starring Limerick actor Patrick Ryan and also Meave Fitzgerald, Eden is the powerful story of an ordinary relationship on an extraordinary weekend.

Billy and Breda are approaching their 10th wedding anniversary and Breda is determined that this will be the weekend that saves their marriage. But Billy is more concerned with Imelda, the beautiful young woman he has his eye on.

Presented by @DecadentTheatre - EDEN⠀

⠀

Lime Tree Theatre | Sat 30 October | 8pm



Eden is the powerful story of an ordinary relationship on an extraordinary weekend.

⠀

️ Tickets: https://t.co/Uc4KvTfjoD#irishtheatre pic.twitter.com/5cbgvDhKJc — Lime Tree Theatre (@LimeTreeTheatre) October 24, 2021

From the writer of the hit RTÉ drama Pure Mule, Eden is a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Irish midlands. It was winner of Best New Play at both the Irish Times Theatre Awards and the Stewart Parker Awards in 2001.

Eden is a searing exploration of marital breakdown and several taboo topics, including Irish masculinity, coercive control, and Ireland’s relationship with alcohol.

Watch a video promo here!

"Andrew Flynn’s absorbing production unflinchingly exposes the power of story to convince and corrupt, and the discrepancy between appearance and reality," stated a review in Irish Theatre Magazine.

Tickets on sale now - suitable for those aged 16+