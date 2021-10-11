Search

11/10/2021

Open call for applications under Limerick Theatre Bursaries Awards Scheme

Six bursaries of €5,000 are available

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

AN open call has been issued for applications under the latest round of Limerick Theatre Bursaries.

Funded by Limerick City and County Council and the Lime Tree Theatre/ Belltable a total of six awards (€5,000 each) are available under the scheme.

According to the local authority, the purpose of the Limerick Theatre Bursaries is support build capacity within the theatre sector in Limerick and the mid-west region through recognising the need to support the making and development of creative work as well as its presentation.

Successful applications will be given the time and the financial ability to work creatively and develop their ideas and it's hoped the scheme will encourage development of quality new work in Limerick and the promotion of regional and national interest in Limerick’s theatre scene.

All applications should have some connection to Limerick city or county, either through the artists involved, or the subject matter.

The Limerick Theatre Bursaries are open to artists at all stages in their professional careers.

For full details and to apply, see Limerick.ie.

The deadline applications is 4pm on Wednesday, October 20.

