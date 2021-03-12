Limerick's Belltable prepares to mark one year without theatre with unique online performance

LIMERICK'S Belltable has decided to take part in a global performance of a single play to mark the one year anniversary of theatres turning off the lights.

Limerick native, Liam O’Brien, has taken on the challenge of performing this play for the Belltable which will hit our eyes and ears this Saturday, March 13.

Liam O’Brien’s performance will be one of many across the globe. Berlin based theatre company Aurora Nova have invited theatres worldwide to perform White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour and the Belltable is to take part.

The play requires that no actor rehearses the script, be directed or even reads the script before they set out in front of the audience.

Liam O’ Brien explains he is nervous but excited to take on the challenge. “It’s very exciting, I’ve never done anything like this. I’ve never gone live doing a script I will literally be reading in the moment. I’m slightly nervous but I think that’s part of the excitement,” he said.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit is widely acclaimed and has been translated into over 30 languages. Famous actors across the globe have taken on the brave challenge including Whoopi Goldberg and Liam will now join the list of actors.

Marketa Dowling, programme director of the Belltable, will drop off the script to Liam’s door on Saturday afternoon and Liam will only open the script live once the play begins.

The play is to mark the anniversary of the closure of theatres, something which, Liam explains, has affected everyone in the business. “I never had a year in my life where I haven’t been able to work. It’s a very difficult situation for anyone in the arts. Things like this are important because it shows that we’re trying our best to connect with audiences," he told the Leader.

Liam O’Brien is well-known here in Limerick with his own theatre company Bottom Dog Theatre and his role as Ethan in British Soap Opera Emmerdale.

You can catch Liam in this “unique” play over Zoom on March 13 at 8pm. Tickets are available at limetreetheatre.ie