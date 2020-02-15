Prestigious award for Limerick technical firm

A HIGH-TECH software company has won a prestigious technology award.

Trackplan Software, based in the Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre, won the category of Innovation in Technology and Systems – Providers at the annual facilities management awards.

Headed by Mark Cochrane, Trackplan provides facilities management software and has contracts with companies across the world.​

His entry impressed a judging panel made of of eight experienced professionals from organisations like Arup, Dalata, JLL and LinkedIn.

Mr Corhrane said: “We are very proud to receive this award and the recognition from our peers for our innovative and hard work over the last number of years as we grow our company. Combining our strengths in facilities management and leading cutting edge technology with a very clear customer centric focus enables us to add significant value to growing customers’ businesses. We are grateful for all the support over the years and thank our customers for their engagement and trust as we grow an exciting global company”

The panel of judges commended Trackplan for its progress to date.

The company has already won a number of awards previously, including the Start-up of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Among Trackplan’s clients are the Australian Open, Talleys, the largest food producer in New Zealand, Cumberland Farms in the USA with over 500 food retail store, and around 50 restaurants in Britain.

Trackplan’s software helps organisations manage reactive and planned maintenances, their engineers, contractors, buildings and assets.

Differentiating features include their range of mobile apps for managers, contractors and clients and electronic forms enabling users to design their own forms for inspections, meter readings, surveys and more.