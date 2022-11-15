Search

15 Nov 2022

WATCH: Match highlights of Young Munster's dramatic AIL win over Clontarf

WATCH: Young Munster's gritty comeback too much for Clontarf in All-Ireland League

Young Munster sit in fifth place in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

15 Nov 2022 3:27 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

YOUNG Munster scored one of only two Limerick wins in the Energia All-Ireland League last weekend when recording a thrilling come-from-behind victory over previously unbeaten Clontarf in Division 1A at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Young Munster maintained their top four play-off hopes after securing a gritty 24-19 success over holders Clontarf at Greenfields. 

Munsters' third win of the campaign has seen them move up to fifth place in the table, nine points behind Cork Constitution who sit in fourth.

Gearoid Prendergast's  side returned to winning ways in Division 1A after suffering back-to-back defeats in recent weeks when inflicting a first defeat of the season on Clontarf.

Munsters' recovered from an early 13-point deficit to ease past a previously unbeaten 'Tarf.

A superb solo try from replacement Pa Ryan, coupled with a pick-and-drive effort from Dan Walsh, delivered a hard-fought victory for the Cookies.

The home side recovered from an early Cian O’Donoghue try to trim the gap back to 16-10 by half-time.

Out-half Conor Kelly kicked Clontarf’s other points at Greenfields, but a crucial defensive stand from Munsters early in the second period spurred them on to claim a famous result.

Munsters' trailed by six points, 10-16, at half-time, the home side being awarded a penalty try in that opening period.

Gearoid Prendergast's charges then hit the front after the restart when Pa Ryan scored a terrific solo try. Evan Cusack's successful conversion then had Munsters' one point to the good, 17-16.

Clontarf did hit back with a penalty goal to secure a losing bonus point from the hard fought contest. Next up for Munsters' is an away date with Dublin University when the AIL resumes on November 26.

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Penalty try, Pa Ryan, Dan Walsh; Cons: Pen try con, Evan Cusack, Conor Hayes; Pen: Evan Cusack. Clontarf: Try: Cian O’Donoghue; Con: Conor Kelly; Pens: Conor Kelly 4

YOUNG MUNSTER: Shay McCarthy; Conor Hayes, Jack Harrington, Harry Fleming, Conor Phillips; Evan Cusack, Adam Maher; David Begley, Dan Walsh, Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, Eoin O’Connor, Alan Kennedy (capt), John Foley, Bailey Faloon. Replacements: George Jacobs, Paulo Leleisiuao, Sean Rigney, Ronan O’Sullivan, Donnchadh O’Callaghan, Pa Ryan.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Seni Reilly Ashiru, Hugh Cooney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Ben Murphy; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, JP Phelan, Fionn Gilbert, Mick Kearney, Cormac Daly, JJ O’Dea, Tony Ryan. Replacements: Cal Marrey, George Hadden, Ed Brennan, Angus Lloyd, Steve Crosbie, Ben Griffin.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media