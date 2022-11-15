WATCH: Match highlights of Young Munster's dramatic AIL win over Clontarf

YOUNG Munster scored one of only two Limerick wins in the Energia All-Ireland League last weekend when recording a thrilling come-from-behind victory over previously unbeaten Clontarf in Division 1A at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Young Munster maintained their top four play-off hopes after securing a gritty 24-19 success over holders Clontarf at Greenfields.

Munsters' third win of the campaign has seen them move up to fifth place in the table, nine points behind Cork Constitution who sit in fourth.

Gearoid Prendergast's side returned to winning ways in Division 1A after suffering back-to-back defeats in recent weeks when inflicting a first defeat of the season on Clontarf.

Munsters' recovered from an early 13-point deficit to ease past a previously unbeaten 'Tarf.

A superb solo try from replacement Pa Ryan, coupled with a pick-and-drive effort from Dan Walsh, delivered a hard-fought victory for the Cookies.

Do you like big comebacks, maul tries from the line of the 22, long-range scorchers and offloads?



Then we've got just the thing - the #EnergiaAIL Division 1A highlights from the weekend! #PositiveEnergy — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 15, 2022

The home side recovered from an early Cian O’Donoghue try to trim the gap back to 16-10 by half-time.

Out-half Conor Kelly kicked Clontarf’s other points at Greenfields, but a crucial defensive stand from Munsters early in the second period spurred them on to claim a famous result.

Munsters' trailed by six points, 10-16, at half-time, the home side being awarded a penalty try in that opening period.

Gearoid Prendergast's charges then hit the front after the restart when Pa Ryan scored a terrific solo try. Evan Cusack's successful conversion then had Munsters' one point to the good, 17-16.

Clontarf did hit back with a penalty goal to secure a losing bonus point from the hard fought contest. Next up for Munsters' is an away date with Dublin University when the AIL resumes on November 26.

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Penalty try, Pa Ryan, Dan Walsh; Cons: Pen try con, Evan Cusack, Conor Hayes; Pen: Evan Cusack. Clontarf: Try: Cian O’Donoghue; Con: Conor Kelly; Pens: Conor Kelly 4

YOUNG MUNSTER: Shay McCarthy; Conor Hayes, Jack Harrington, Harry Fleming, Conor Phillips; Evan Cusack, Adam Maher; David Begley, Dan Walsh, Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, Eoin O’Connor, Alan Kennedy (capt), John Foley, Bailey Faloon. Replacements: George Jacobs, Paulo Leleisiuao, Sean Rigney, Ronan O’Sullivan, Donnchadh O’Callaghan, Pa Ryan.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Seni Reilly Ashiru, Hugh Cooney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Ben Murphy; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, JP Phelan, Fionn Gilbert, Mick Kearney, Cormac Daly, JJ O’Dea, Tony Ryan. Replacements: Cal Marrey, George Hadden, Ed Brennan, Angus Lloyd, Steve Crosbie, Ben Griffin.