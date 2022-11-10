€30,000 Irish St Leger goes to the traps for round one heats in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE Matchbook Irish St Leger commences in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday.

Limerick’s biggest classic of the season will run for the next five weekends at the Dock Road venue as 66 runners chase the €30,000 winners prize in the final on December 10.

Among those going to traps in the eleven round one heats are reigning English Derby champion, Romeo Magico, BoyleSports Irish Derby runner-up Ballymac Finn and Puppy Oaks champion Ballymac Run.

There will be free entry to Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday November 12 as part of the 'Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile' initiative as the round one heats for the Matcbook Irish St Leger dominate the 12-race card, which commences at 7.30 approx.

As part of 'Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile' friends, family members and those in the greyhound community who have passed away over the year will be remembered.

Derek Frehill (Director of Racing, Greyhound Racing Ireland) and John Tuohey (Interim CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland) launched the second year of Ag Rásaíocht Le Cheile (Racing Together) remembrance weekend.

"Last year's event was a tremendous success and offered the greyhound racing community the opportunity to gather after a period of restrictions", said John Tuohey, Interim Chief Executive, GRI.

“Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile is very much about providing people with a night out of remembrance and it was decided to host the night once again this year. We look forward to welcoming everyone.” said Tuohey of this weekend's initiative.