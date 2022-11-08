Limerick District League and Limerick Desmond League sides learn FAI Junior Cup draw

The FAI Junior Cup
THE draw has been made for the fourth round of the FAI Junior Cup.
The remaining Limerick District League and Limerick Desmond League clubs in this season's competition learned the identity of their last 64 opponents in the draw.
Games will be played on the weekend of November 27.
FAI Junior Cup:
Round 4 Fixtures
Killarney Celtic or Dromore United Vs Midleton or Coachford AFC
Clane United Vs Clonmullion F.C.
Everton A.F.C. Vs Ballynanty Rovers AFC
Verona FC Vs Colga FC
Corkbeg Vs Crumlin United
Coolraine or Longford Town Cruisers Vs Regional Utd
Strand Celtic FC Vs Clodiagh Rangers
Crosshaven AFC Vs Newcastle West Town FC
Tallaght United F.C (LSL) Vs Tolka rovers
Summerville Rovers FC Vs Gorey Rangers AFC
Tuam Celtic Vs Avenue United
Castlefin Celtic Vs Killarney Athletic AFC
Pike Rovers FC Vs Peake Villa FC
Old County Fc or Sheriff YC Vs Collinstown fc
Douglas Hall AFC B Vs Trim Celtic AFC
Shelburne United Vs Newmarket Celtic Fc
Tramore AFC Premier Vs Fairview Celtic
Rush Athletic/Patrician Celtic or Wayside Celtic FC Vs Sandyhillshangan FC or Usher Celtic
St Michael's AFC Vs Portlaw United FC
Manulla F.C. Vs Fairview Rangers FC
MP FC or Blackrock College AFC Vs Valley Park United
Monread FC or Leicester Celtic Vs Bridge United
Los Zarcos FC or St Mary's AFC Vs Wilderness Rovers FC
Raheny United FC Vs Clara Town FC or Athy Town AFC
Glengad United Vs Howth Celtic or Hardwicke FC
Rivervalley Rangers or Carrick Rovers Vs North End Utd
Grangevale AFC Vs Evergreen FC
Malahide United or Skerries Town FC Vs Buncrana Hearts
Tallaght Town AFC Vs Salthill Devon FC
Ringmahon Rangers Vs Athenry FC
Hibernian FC Waterford Vs Balscadden FC
Castlebar Celtic Vs Vale Wanderers or St Canice FC
Melanie Cleary from Limerick and Marie McMahon, Clare, were part of the delegation that went to Leinster House to petition for new Emergency Departments in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s
The local authority says the number of dangerous incidents in the People's Park has “significantly increased, the main issue being drug dealing”.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.