08 Nov 2022

Limerick District League and Limerick Desmond League sides learn FAI Junior Cup draw

The FAI Junior Cup

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

08 Nov 2022 5:54 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE draw has been made for the fourth round of the FAI Junior Cup.

The remaining Limerick District League and Limerick Desmond League clubs in this season's competition learned the identity of their last 64 opponents in the draw.

Games will be played on the weekend of November 27.

FAI Junior Cup:

Round 4 Fixtures 

Killarney Celtic or Dromore United Vs Midleton or Coachford AFC

Clane United Vs Clonmullion F.C.

Everton A.F.C. Vs Ballynanty Rovers AFC

Verona FC Vs Colga FC

Corkbeg Vs Crumlin United

Coolraine or Longford Town Cruisers Vs Regional Utd

Strand Celtic FC Vs Clodiagh Rangers

Crosshaven AFC Vs Newcastle West Town FC

Tallaght United F.C (LSL) Vs Tolka rovers

Summerville Rovers FC Vs Gorey Rangers AFC

Tuam Celtic Vs Avenue United

Castlefin Celtic Vs Killarney Athletic AFC

Pike Rovers FC Vs Peake Villa FC

Old County Fc or Sheriff YC Vs Collinstown fc

Douglas Hall AFC B Vs Trim Celtic AFC

Shelburne United  Vs Newmarket Celtic Fc

Tramore AFC Premier Vs Fairview Celtic

Rush Athletic/Patrician Celtic or Wayside Celtic FC Vs Sandyhillshangan FC or Usher Celtic

St Michael's AFC Vs Portlaw United FC

Manulla F.C. Vs Fairview Rangers FC

MP FC or Blackrock College AFC Vs Valley Park United

Monread FC or Leicester Celtic Vs Bridge United

Los Zarcos FC or St Mary's AFC Vs Wilderness Rovers FC

Raheny United FC Vs Clara Town FC or Athy Town AFC

Glengad United Vs Howth Celtic or Hardwicke FC

Rivervalley Rangers or Carrick Rovers Vs North End Utd

Grangevale AFC Vs Evergreen FC

Malahide United or Skerries Town FC Vs Buncrana Hearts

Tallaght Town AFC Vs Salthill Devon FC

Ringmahon Rangers Vs Athenry FC

Hibernian FC Waterford Vs Balscadden FC

Castlebar Celtic Vs Vale Wanderers or St Canice FC

