Limerick District League round-up: Big guns advance in the FAI Junior Cup

THERE were five key games in the FAI Junior Cup over the weekend in the Limerick District League

Charleville 2 Fairview Rangers 3

FAI Junior Cup kingpins Fairview Rangers made the journey to Cork to play Charleville in an all-Premier clash and were put to the pin of their collar before escaping with a 3-2 win by the odd goal in five.

Despite their lowly league position showed a steeliness that augers well for the remainder of their season. They raced out of the traps and had the perfect start with a Donal O’Connell shot finding the top corner despite Aaron Savage's efforts.

Fairview began to settle thereafter, and with their big-name players to the fore, began to take over the game, and it came as no surprise when Shane Duggan turned in an equaliser.

Undeterred, the Cork side continued to play a nice brand of short passing, with Cian McNamara to the fore, they continued driving at the Fairview defence on numerous occasions, but the final pass was lacking, as it often was for the visitors, and we reached the break level.

As often happens in football, the perceived underdogs rue their missed chances, and, indeed, this was the case on Saturday evening. With Fairview dominant for the next quarter, they took control of the game. Firstly, Paudie Walsh stood up a cross and despite a lack of pace on the ball, Conor Ellis generated enough power to notch his 20th goal of the season. Twenty became twenty-one soon after when hesitancy in the home defence allowed the prolific striker to capitalise and finish to an empty net.

To their credit, the home side never gave up and set up a grandstand finish when McNamara evaded a number of challenges to fire home.

Despite a few late set pieces that caused some nervy moments, the away side, brilliantly marshalled by Jason Cross, held firm to see Fairview into the "out of town" stages.

Fairview: Aaron Savage, Wayne Colbert, Jeffrey Judge, Jake Dillon, Jason Cross, Steven Bradley, Shane Duggan, Darragh Rainsford, Conor Coughlan, Paudie Walsh, Conor Ellis; John Mullane, Jake Leamy McNamara

Charleville: David Parajnak; Eoin O'Connor; Josh Hudner; Dion Curtin; Darren Butler; Cian McNamara; Gary Ward; Jack Callaghan; Donal O'Connell; Shane Dillon; Colin Quaid.

Newport 1 Pike Rovers 5

Last season’s FAI Junior Cup runners up, Pike Rovers gave a glimpse of their determination to go one netter this time out when they overwhelmed Premier A League leaders Newport by five goals to one.

In a whirlwind start to proceedings Eoin Hanrahan played Colm Walsh O’Loughlin clear and he let fly with a beauty to the top corner.

Shortly after Steve McGann scored the first of a hat trick when he converted a spot kick.

The same player tagged on another when he arrived at the back post to head in Danny O’Neill’s cross.

Pike were reduced to ten men when a handball saw Sean Madigan leave to a red card.

Newport were unsuccessful with the penalty kick but shortly after did find joy from the spot with Jay Ryan netting.

Before that however McGann completed his hat trick again from the spot.

Adam Lipper completed the scoring when he dived to head in McGann’s delivery to wrap up a good win.

Newport: Seamus O'Regan; Kevin O'Brien; Diarmuid O'Riordan; Elliot Slattery; Peter O'Sullivan; Sean O'Brien; Ben Coleman; Dan Egan; Pa Murtagh; Brian O'Sullivan; Jay Ryan, Subs: Darren Collins; James Lynch; Luke Ryan; Eoin Looney

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Sean Madigan; Pat Mullins; Adam Lipper; Colin Daly; Kyle Duhig; Eoin Hanrahan; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Steve McGann; Aaron Murphy, Subs: Mikey Conlon; Paudie Murphy; John Connery.

Athlunkard Villa 2 Regional Utd 5

Regional reached the open stages of the FAI Junior Cup with a 5-2 win over Athlunkard Villa at Lee Estate.

The scoreline suggests an easy ride for the Premier side but in truth the game was in the melting pot until the final 15 minutes when the fitter Dooradoyle side ran in three goals without reply.

Keith Kerley and Darren Roche had their team well prepped for the tie and were matching their opponents before Eoin Duff rocked them back on their heels with a long-range beauty following good work from Andy Cowpar.

Villa responded well and got back on level terms when some superb work by Christian Kerley saw the clubs top scorer fire in the equaliser from fifteen yards.

Regional were back in front before the break when Andy Cowpar got in front of his man to fire in a near post shot from Felipe Mostowy’s free kick.

The Premier side had plenty of opportunity but failed to build on their lead and paid the price when Famara Kassana fired in an equaliser.

Eoin Duff pounced again to restore Regional’s lead when he received from Kieran O’Connell through ball and lobbed the advancing keeper.

With Villa forced to chase the game, they left gaps at the back and Duff took advantage to complete his hat trick.

In the final minute Paudie Hartigan’s shot was parried into the path of Jo Lavan who blasted in from close range.

Athlunkard Villa: Sean Tobin; Shane Cope; Glen Mitchell; Ben Dillon; Dave Frawley; Seamus Finucane; Sean Markham; Lorcan Feeney; Christian Kerley; Famara Kassana; Danny Taylor, Subs: Ray Kerley; Donal O'Doherty; Mustapha Jaiteh; Andrew Hayes

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Luke Ryan; Tom Frawley; Andrew Cowpar; Andy Quaide; Shane Carmody; Paudie Hartigan; Kieran O'Connell; Felipe Mostowy; Ruairi Casserley; Eoin Duff, Subs: Oleg Vysochan; Joe Lavan.

Ballynanty Rovers 4 Coonagh Utd 0

Ballynanty Rvs turned in a clinical performance to see off neighbours and fellow Premier outfit, Coonagh Utd.

First half goals from Thomas O'Connor and Gbadebo Habideen put Balla in control and while the visitors upped the temp after the restart, the Blues withstood the charge.

On 65 minutes Adrian Power put the contest beyond reach with a third goal. Substitute Cian Power completed the scoring for the winners.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Liam Byrnes; Darragh Hughes; Thomas O'Connor; Josh Adams; Aidan Hurley; Eddie Byrnes; Cian Fitzgerald; Gbadebo Habideen; James Fitzgerald; Adrian Power, Subs: Aaron Power; Dylan Higgins Kelly; Thomas Byrnes; Riann O'Connell; Cian Power.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Aodhan Keane; Ian Considine; Ciaran Barry; Andrew Leydon; Ger Higgins; Ronan Ryan; Gordon McKevitt; Daniel Ikoghode; Ger Myles; Brion Moriarty, Subs: Osakpolor Junior Okorodion; Ralph Leonard; Ken Meehan; Ossama Saddudi.

Summerville Rvs 2 Moyross 1

Division 1A side Summerville Rvs will carry the hopes of the teams outside the Premier League after their 2-1 win over Moyross on Sunday.

Played in UL, Summerville, started well and took the lead when a superb ball over top by Steven Kiely picked out Craig Reddan who beat the defence but saw his shot blocked by Michael O’Donoghue but only as far as the inrunning Emanual Alfred who fired in the rebound from five yards. cored from 5 yards.

Moyross were back on level terms five minutes from the break when Adrian Mitchell scored at back post after a cross by Dean Mitchell.

The game was evenly poised after the restart but a sublime ball by Ryan Keane put Evan O’Grady away down the line and his delivery into box found Ciaran Cable who scored with an unstoppable volley into the top corner for what proved a worthy winner.

Summerville Rvs; James O'Connor, Peadar Ruairc, Marcus Kiely, Ian Maher, Ryan Keane, Steven Kiely, Shane Power, Ciaran Cable, Craig Reddan, Evan O'Grady, Emanuel Alfred, Subs; Shane Lyons, Jonathan McMahon, Joe Manahan

Moyross; Michael O'Donoghue, Adrian Mitchell, Shane Cronin, Danny Sheehan, Ben Johnson, James Power, Colm O'Mahoney, James Cleary, Dean Mitchell, Mike Guerin, Stephen Hannon, Subs, Anthony McInerney, Kevin Devereaux, Ger Johnson.

Tuohy Cup

Aisling Annacotty 2 Janesboro 0

Aisling Annacotty returned to winning ways on Thursday evening when they beat Janesboro 2-0 to qualify for the semi finals of the Tuohy Cup.

Aisling’s one and only success in the Premier League Cup was in 2016/17 and they are hopeful they can add their name to the famous trophy again.

They showed their intent seeing off a hard-working Boro XI to seal a clash with Carew Park for a place in the final.

Aisling took the lead when a long throw from Kennedy N’dip was flicked on by Shane Clarke and Liam Quinn headed home from close range.

The same player scored the second goal also. Blake Curran was quickest to react to a mishit defensive clearance and showed great composure to set Liam Quinn up on the edge of the area who rifled a right footed shot into the bottom corner.

They were Quinn’s first goal since the opening game of the season and Aisling will be hoping it can spark the prolific striker to a purple patch.

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Kennedy N'dip; Alan Murphy; Tony Whitehead; Chris Smith; Eliah Riordan; Gavin Dillon; Shane Clarke; Shane Tracey; Liam Quinn; Blake Curran, Subs: Richkov Boevi; Mike Green; Theo Joyce; Adam Foley

Janesboro: Finn Clancy; Frank Herr; James Power; Eoghan Burke; Niall McNamara; Conor Artur; Bradley McNamara; Jack Horan; Conor Martin; Karl Turner; Cillian O'Shea, Subs: Pat Whelan; Dean McNamara; Adrian Healy; William Glass

Premier League

Aisling Annacotty 1 Nenagh AFC 1

Aisling’s hopes of keeping the pressure on the top two were dealt a blow when they were held to a draw at home to Nenagh.

The Tipperary side inflicted a 5-0 defeat on the Annacotty side a couple of weeks back in the Munster Junior Cup and Aisling were keen to gain some revenge.

After a even and scoreless first half, Aisling broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half courtesy of top scorer Shane Clarke.

However, Nenagh were back on level terms within two minutes when, following good work by Saeed Ryan, Lee Mowatt struck the equaliser.

Both sides had chances to win it thereafter but had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready, Kennedy N'dip, Alan Murphy, Chris Smith, Tony Whitehead, Mike Green, Blake Curran, Eliah Riordan, Shane Clarke, Liam Quinn, Gavin Dillon, Subs Sean Ezekannagha, Mike Curran, Adam Foley, Tom Clarke

Nenagh AFC: Eoghan Tinkler; Kieran Barr; Lee Mowatt; Mark McKenna; Bryan McGee; Alan Sheehan; Saeed Ryan; Dylan Morrison; Matt O'Gorman; Adam Ryan; Szymon Popiela, Subs: Matt Spain; Aidan White

Janesboro 1 Carew Park 1

Janesboro’s desire for the points to break away from the drop zone looked to going to plan when Karl Turner fired them in front at home to Carew Park.

However, Albert Slattery’s men responded to level the tie through Mark McGrath to share the points.

Janesboro: Finn Clancy; Frank Herr; Calum O'Connell; Eoghan Burke; James Power; Niall McNamara; Conor Martin; Bradley McNamara; Karl Turner; Conor Artur; Pat Whelan, Subs: Adrian Healy; J McNamara; Hamza Selman Celik; Dean McNamara; Hugo O’hAnluain

Carew Park: Evan Lynch; David Power; Cian Lynch; Gary Griffin, Mark Slattery; Gavin Hehir; Pat Boyle; Adam Dore; Danny McCarthy; Jonathan Grant; Aaron Nunan; Subs; Mark McGrath.

Round-up

In the FAI U17 Cup Aisling Annacotty A had no answer to a rampant Pike Rvs who scored six through Aaron Cusack (2), Shane Franklin, Pat Nolan, Keith Corbett and an own goal. Dave Brennan replied for the hosts.

Chulainn Williams , Kyle McSweeney, Pauric Murphy and Cameron O'Grady scored for Fairview in their 4-1 win over Nenagh AFC for whom Michael Moylan netted.

Rob McLoughlin, Danny Frewen, Eamon O'Sullivan, Cathal Shanahan and Eoin O'Mahoney scored the Ballylanders goals in a big win at Holycross.

Knockainey were also big winners over Castle Rvs thanks to scores from Nick Hayes (3), Padraig Barron (2), Adam Bourke, Dara Cunningham, Daniel Frape and Joe Casey while Pallasgreen beat Southend with scores from Dylan Holmes, Seamus Mulcahy, David Ryan, Diarmuid Greene, Pat Roche and Declan O'Connor.

Nathan O'Shea, Brian Nugent and Dan Malone scored for Boro B in a 3-2 win at Aisling while goals from William Hourigan, Robert Brock and Shane Byrne kept Caherconlish on course for honours in Division 1B.

Goals from Lee Carey and Jack McNamara Patrickswell a good win over Wembley Rvs while Parkville beat Glenview Rvs with scores from Paul Scales and Ethan Hannon.

The top three sides in Division 2A all won keeping the title race in the melting pot.

Leaders Corbally B hit Newport for five courtesy of Dave McNamara, Cian Moore, Scott Fitzgerald, Robert Clancy and Eoghan Carr.

Nenagh remain a point adrift. They beat Meanus 5-1 with scores from Kieran O'Brien (2), Liam Maher, Diarmuid Fitzpatrick and Alan Kelly.

Aisling pipped Lisnagry A in a close encounter. Manni Ajuong and an own goal did the business for the winners.

Brazuca are tops in Division 3A following a 4-1 win at Mungret Reg D. Danny Galvin scored for the home side but goals from Lucas Silva (2), Rafael Henrique and Guilherme Augusto gave Brazuca the spoils.

The top game in Division 3B finished all square between Granville Rgs B and Carew Park B. Leonard O'Grady and Dylan Meehan scored for the home side. Derek Hanlon and Brennie Ghani replied for Carew.

Goals from Shane Waters (2), Cian Quinn (2), Evan Madigan, Paul Campbell, Glen Bussoli, Ken Nealon and Shane Quigley saw Geraldines join Granville on top spot after victory over Caherdavin.