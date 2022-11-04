Limerick duo Clancy and O'Riordan named in new Republic of Ireland Women's soccer squad

THERE are two from Limerick in the new Republic of Ireland Women's squad for an International friendly against Morocco.

This Friday evening, manager Vera Pauw confirmed the 26 players she will bring to Spain for an eight day training camp that will include the Morocco game on Monday, November 14.

Recalled to the international scene is Kilbehenny's Aoibheann Clancy, to join Newcastle West's Claire O'Riordan in the Republic of Ireland set-up.

Clancy, who turned 19 last week, has been involved in previous senior squads but is yet to earn her first cap.

Midfielder Clancy, who has represented Ireland at varying underage levels, is currently playing with Wexford Youths in the Women's National League (WNL) and won last year's SSE Airtricity Women's National League Young Player of the Year award.

The teenager, who has previously played with Limerick FC, is a sporting all-rounder and has played with her native Galtee Gaels Ladies Football side.

She joins another Limerick native Claire O'Riordan in the international set-up.

The Newcastle West star turned 28 last month and was in the squad that qualified for the World Cup finals to be staged in Australia and New Zealand next July and August.

The defender had won 18 international caps since her senior debut in March 2016.

O'Riordan joined Scottish side Celtic FC Women from Germany's Duisburg in the Summer. Like Clancy, O'Riordan also played WNL with Wexford Youths.

Another multi talented sports star O'Riordan has played camogie and Ladies Gaelic football for Limerick - she played camogie with Newcastle West and Ladies Football with Monagea before joining up with Wexford Youths soccer club while in college in IT Carlow.

O'Riordan and Clancy will hope to impress manager Vera Pauw as Ireland begin preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, with international camps to follow in February, April and June next year ahead of the tournament.

Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan, while Heather Payne is unavailable.

The squad will link up in Marbella on Monday, November 7 to begin the training camp.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City).