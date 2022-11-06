Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

The Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club team which finished in third in the 3T's Competition at the K Club; Captain Brian Slattery, Lady Vice Captain Jacinta Coman, Patricia Moran and Joe Burke
THIS week's Limerick Leader Golf notes features the latest news from six different clubs.
BALLYNEETY
MEN: Golfer of the year John Anthony Moran 2022; Ballyneety scratch cup winner Kyle Dillion; Singles match play winner Declan Ryan; Championship of the course winner's Ger Whelan & Mike O Brien.
CLUB SINGLES: Winner Michael P Meade 38 points; Cat A Matt Evans 38 points; 2nd Andy Creagh 37 points; Cat B Brian Carroll 38 points; 2nd Martin M Walsh 38 points; Cat C Nicky Hearne 36 points; 2nd David Orr 35 points.
Society Appreciaton Day: Winners Kilmallock Golf Society Pat Nagle & Alan Enright.
LADIES: 9 holes foursome – 1st Rosemarie Casserly & Thecla Roche 32 points; 2nd Dolores Curtin & Joan O Brien.
SENIORS: Champagne Scramble – 1st Michael John Cosgrave Tom Barrett Noel Godfrey & Liam Carey 59.7; 2nd John Malone Jim Browne Martin Sexton & Sean Murphy 56.9; 3rd Frank Keating James Leonard Martin O Connor & VincentMc Elligott 56 .4.
CAPTAIN: Our Captain's Dinner will be held on November 26 th in Vines. Lady Captain Fiona & Captain Dermot looking forward to meeting members what promised to be most enjoyable night music by Kevin O Connor.
FUNDS: Fundraiser Split the pot – Paul Butler wins €126. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.
BALLYBUNION
LADIES: Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 25th October 2022: 1st Josephine Larkin (14) 37pts, 2nd Ann O'Riordan (26) 35pts (Bk9 17), 3rd Anne Marie Healy(23) 35pts (Bk 9 16), 4th Mary O'Grady(38) 34pts.
SENIORS: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 27th October 2022 – Cashen Course, 1st.Jerry McAuliffe (23) 35-1 34pts. B5-12; 2nd.Brendan O’Neill (26) 28+6 34pts. B5-8; 3rd.Tim Nolan (23) 28+6 34pts. B5-7. Gross. Des O’Donnell 24pts; 4th.Brendan Slattery (17) 33pts. B5-12. B3-9; 5th.Michael P. Murphy (28) 31+2 33pts. B5-12. B3-8; 6th.Timothy Houlihan (18) 33pts B5-10; 7th. Milie Costello (23) 35-3 32pts B5-14; 8th. Martin Lucey (13) 32pts B5-10.; 9th. DannyLarkin (16) 27+5 32pts B5-8; 10th.Eamon Fitzmaurice (19) 31pts B5-13; V. John Kinsella (13) 31-2 29pts B5-8; S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (22) 26-1 25pts B5-7; S.S.V. Denis Eggleston (31) 29+1 30pts B5-8.
CHARLEVILLE
MENS SENIORS: October 19 – 1st Frank Maher, Peter Butler, DJ Hourigan = 90 Pts; 2nd Willie Smith, Anthony Fitzgerald, James Curtin – 89 Pts; 3rd Jim Giltinan, Johnny Neenan, Christy Dennehy – 85 Pts.
MENS SINGLES: October 8/9/10 – 1st John O’Flynn (18) 38pts; 2nd Steven Stapleton (14) 36pts.
CLUB MIXED FOURSOMES: Sunday Octover 23 Kindly Sponsored by O’Sheas Hardware – 1st Jim McCourt (18) & Liz Keane (38) 44 Pts; 2nd Tom McCarthy (19) & Phil Curtin (19) 43 Pts; 3rd Anthony Fitzgerald (11) & Ursula Fahy (19) 39 Pts.
18hole Winter Singles: October 22/23 – 1st Vinny O’Connell (26) 44pts; 2nd John O’Flynn (18) 39p.
LADIES: October 17 – Best Card Siobhain O Kelly (31) 23 Pts. Ladies 18 Hole Singles S/F – Thursday October 20 1st Maria Noonan (19) 33pts c/b; 2nd Phil Curtin (18) 33pts. Y.A.H. Monday Oct 24 – 1st Maureen Murphy (13) 21 Pts c/b; 2nd Mary Donegan (27) 21 Pts. Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford – Thursday October 27 – Best Card Helen Cronin (30) 33pts.
DROMOLAND
MENS: Men’s 18 Hole Single Stableford Christmas Hampers 2022 29th Oct – 31st Oct: 1st Conor Finnucane 45 Pts; 2nd Shane Ryan 44 Pts; 3rd Seamus Cusack 42 Pts (Gross); 4th Joe Walsh 40 Pts; 5th John Casey 39 Pts; 6th Brendan Spicer 38 Pts; 7th Niall Purcell 38 pts; 8th Diarmuid O’Connor 38 Pts.
Men’s 9 Hole Competition Results September – October Week of 5th and 12th oct: 1st Patrick McCoy 22; 2nd Neill Slattery 21; 3rd Derek McCoy 21. Weeks of 17th and 24th oct: 1st Derek McCoy 22; 2nd Brendan Lennon 21; 3rd Shane Collins 20.
End of September: 12th and 13th and week of the 28th: 1st Patrick McCoy 21; 2nd Rob Kelly 20; 3rd Declan Burke 20.
KILRUSH
OCTOBER 30: KG&SC Men – 1 Neil Browne (05) 41 pts, 2 Michael F Ryan (07) 39 pts, 3 Robert Kirwan (12) 38 pts, 4 Geremiah Brennan (11) 35 pts.
NEWCASTLE WEST
SENIORS: Results Tuesday, November 1st; 1st Richard Naughton & John McGrath; 2nd Joe Lynch & Jim Moore.
Seamus Hand, managing partner of the award’s principal sponsor KPMG and the Business and Finance magazine publisher Ian Hyland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.