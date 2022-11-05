Free entry to Limerick Greyhound Stadium for 'Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile' initiative

THERE will be free entry to Limerick Greyhound Stadium next Saturday November 12 as part of the 'Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile' initiative.

The free entry initiative in Limerick falls on the opening night of the Matchbook Irish St. Leger.

After the success of last years' inaugural event, Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) is once again hosting an open night at the races with free admission on various dates at venues nationwide from Thursday to Saturday, November 10-12.

The initiative, entitled 'Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile' or 'Racing Together', is being rolled out across thirteen greyhound racing stadia nationwide. As part of the weekend, friends, family members and those in the greyhound community who have passed away over the year will be remembered.

Members of the public will have free admission to the event.

This week Derek Frehill (Director of Racing, Greyhound Racing Ireland) and John Tuohey (Interim CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland) launched the second year of Ag Rásaíocht Le Cheile (Racing Together) Remembrance Weekend at stadia nationwide.

"Last year's event was a tremendous success and offered the greyhound racing community the opportunity to gather after a period of restrictions", explained John Tuohey, Interim Chief Executive, GRI.

“Ag Rásaíocht Le Chéile is very much about providing people with a night out of remembrance and it was decided to host the night once again this year. We look forward to welcoming everyone from families to groups of friends to individuals who wish to enjoy a night of racing while meeting up with old acquaintances.” added Mr. Tuohey.