04 Nov 2022

€280,000 in new funding secured by Limerick Sports Partnership

Phellim Macken, co-ordinator with the County Limerick local sports partnership

Phelim Macken, Coordinator of Limerick Sports Partnership

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Nov 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick Sports Partnership has been boosted by new funding totaling €280,000.

The monies were acquired from the Dormant Accounts Fund and will now be used to engage communities across Limerick, focusing on people living in disadvantaged communities, people with a disability, women and girls, and people who are educationally disadvantaged.

The projects that will be supported by the funding include two Community Sports Physical Activity Hubs in Garryowen and Moyross; the Active Cities Physical Activity project; the Sports Inclusion Capital Investment Initiative and Get Girls Active, which is a new scheme being run by Limerick Sports Partnership.

The funding announcement was made by Sport Ireland of national funding totalling €6.1m in Tranche 1 Dormant Accounts Funding for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures across Ireland through the Local Sports Partnership Network, Cara, and Sport Ireland.

“This ongoing funding stream is central to the work of Limerick Sports Partnership in the community. The Sports Hubs are a great investment where multi annual funding is secured to facilitate planning, progression and sustainability," said Phelim Macken, Coordinator of Limerick Sports Partnership.

“Active Cities is a growing concept based on the GAPPA framework where we explore our role around, Active Systems, Active Environments, Active Societies and Active people. Youth Leaders and Peer mentors are a great asset in promoting sport and physical activity in the community and these initiatives will help ‘Get Girls Active’," outlined Macken.

He added: “The sports inclusion disability fund will help purchase capital equipment to ensure all ability levels have the opportunity to be active.”

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin TD, said the latest round of funding for the promotion and development of sport amongst those experiencing disadvantage or with a disability shows the Government’s determination to bring in a targeted and focused way the benefits of sport and physical activity to these marginalised communities.

"This €6.1m. programme of measures will help to address inequalities in sports participation, in particular those experiencing socioeconomic disadvantage," said the Minister.

Dr. Úna May, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland said the Dormant Accounts Funding will enable Sport Ireland to further support Local Sports Partnerships and Cara to provide equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

"The National Sports Policy 2018-2027 has provided the framework for Sport in Ireland to continue to grow and this investment through the LSP’s and Cara will play an important part in increasing activity levels of people in Sport in Ireland and removing the barriers and preventative aspects for getting involved in sport," said Dr. May.

