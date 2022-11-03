Limerick District League soccer preview: FAI Junior Cup takes centre stage

LIMERICK'S representatives in the open stages of the FAI Junior Cup will be known on Sunday with five third round games are scheduled with a number of intriguing ties on offer.

Last season’s beaten finalists, Pike Rovers face a tricky assignment with a trip to Newport.

The Tipperary side lead the way in the Premier A League and seem hell bent on reaching the top flight.

They already saw off the challenge of Geraldines and Janesboro to reach this side so must be taken seriously.

Pike Rovers defeated Newtown and Nenagh and will be strong favourites to advance.

They scored a priceless last gasp win over Aisling last Sunday which will have delighted Robbie Williams, but the manager is savvy enough to realise that the Hoops are not at their peak, particularly in the final third.

If it all clicks in they are capable of running riot and Newport would be advised to be on guard.

That said Newport are a dogged outfit and will give up nothing lightly. They have some fine young players coming through but it may be a bit soon to expect to match the Premier League joint leaders.

Fairview Rangers are Pike’s partners atop the Premier League and they make the trip to Charleville on Saturday evening, again like Pike, expected to progress.

The sides met earlier in the League and the Blues ran out 6-0 winners. However, in the six games since that match, The Cork side have won three, drawn two and lost just once, so they may prove a different proposition this time out.

There are few sides in the country who could contain Fairview in full flow but Charleville will take hope from the fact that Carew Park turned them over in the Tuohy Cup recently.

Having already clashed in the Munster Junior Cup, Athlunkard Villa meet Regional Utd again, hoping for better fortunes this time out.

The Premier side won their first game 3-1 with Villa never really looking like they would cause a shock.

As you’ve come to expect from Athlunkard, they should never be taken for granted but United are in good form of late and would fancy another extended run in the competition.

Another side who went close to taking the trophy in recent years are Ballynanty Rovers who welcome fellow Premier side Coonagh United.

Balla had an impressive 6-2 win over Janesboro last weekend while at the same time Coonagh were sharing the spoils with Charleville. Coonagh showed when they defeated Aisling 2-1 in the league that they are capable of taking a big scalp. With a number of former Balla players in their line up, they will be well up for the fight. However, on form it’s hard to see Balla slipping up at this stage.

The final game ensures we will have a side from outside the Premier League going forward when Summerville Rovers host Moyross United. Summerville are lying joint second in Division 1A while Moyross are loitering in the bottom half of the Premier A League.

The gap in League placings will have little bearing come kick off time in what could be the game of the day.

There are two games down for decision in the FAI U17 Cup. Fairview Rangers host Nenagh while Aisling welcome Pike Rvs in games that will showcase the cream of the crop coming through local ranks.

In the Premier League, Aisling Annacotty will be looking to extract revenge when they host a Nenagh AFC side who beat them 5-0 in the MFA Cup. Janesboro welcome Carew Park in the other tie.

In the Premier A League Fairview Rangers B will go joint top if they can beat an out of sorts Kilmallock side while Corbally Utd and Cappamore meet hoping to stretch further away from the danger zone.

On Thursday evening Janesboro take on Aisling Annacotty in Jackman Park at 7pm for the prize of a Tuohy Cup semi final clash with Carew Park.

Both sides come into the tie on the back of a couple of defeats and will be hoping this can reboot their season.

The physically stronger Aisling side will carry the dreaded favourites mantle against a Boro side that are improving game by game.