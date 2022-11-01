Drombeg Ten gets ninth career win in the big weekend final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE final of the €1,300 to the winner Limerick A1/A2 525 was the main attraction to the Munster circuit on Saturday night and the action didn’t disappoint as Drombeg Ten produced a magnificent display to land a ninth career victory.

Owned by Evan McAuliffe, Drombeg Ten is a brilliantly consistent tracker and after tasting defeat at the semi final stage, the fawn returned to his usual top-class form, albeit at the expense of the unlucky Ardfert Josie.

A winner of his opening round assignment in 28.59, Drombeg Ten boasted strong claims heading into the final but such as the class involved throughout the field, he needed to produce his very best in order to prevail.

Off to a decent start from trap two, Drombeg Ten was headed only by Ardfert Josie who rocketed from trap one and it was very much game on heading into the opener. However, something went amiss with the 4/5 favourite Ardfert Josie at this point and this allowed Drombeg Ten to swoop to the front entering the back straight. Chased in second by kennel companion, Drombeg Jake, it was nip and tuck between the duo heading into the penultimate bend but the strong running Drombeg Ten was always going to prove a difficult nut to crack.

Maintaining a powerful gallop around the bottom two turns, the son of Grangeview Ten and Blastoff Khalesi stayed out strongly in the closing yards to cross the line with two and a half lengths clear of Faithful Fred in second, while Drombeg Jake settled for third. The time was a slick 28.78 for the 3/1 shot and congratulations are extended to the McAuliffe’s on landing this red-hot event.