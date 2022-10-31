Search

31 Oct 2022

Treaty Utd captain Jack Lynch confirms departure from Limerick senior soccer club

Jerome O'Connell

TREATY United captain Jack Lynch has confirmed that he won't be resigning with the Limerick senior soccer club for next season.

The curtain came down on the 2022 season for Tommy Barrett's side with defeat to Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final.

Club captain Lynch has confirmed his two years with the club are at an end.

"Best two years of my footballing career, and whatever comes next they'll be tough to beat," said Lynch on his social media channel.

He confirmed he is to depart for Australia.

"Yesterday was my last game for Treaty United. An opportunity to travel to Australia was not one that I could turn down, and so I don't be resigning with the club next year, " confirmed the key defender.

"It was a privilege to captain this club for the past two seasons, and I hope that this isn't a goodbye, and that it us just a see you later."

Lynch put on record his thanks for a number of people.

"Thank you to all of the staff and board members that worked tirelessly to bring back senior soccer to the region. I hope that over the past two years the performances on the pitch were some sort of repayment to the four that went into to bring Treaty to life".

"To the coaching staff and players that have been associated with the club over the last two seasons, you were all a part of something very special - from a play-off run in our first two season, to an FAI Cup semi final in our second; you are a credit to yourselves and I'm very lucky to have shared a dressing room with ye."

"Lastly to the fans, I hope out performances on the pitch were some sort of repayment to the commitment ye showed us. It was a privilege to play in front of ye every week, and thank you for following us no matter where we went."

