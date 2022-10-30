Limerick District League youths inter-league, Tuohy Cup, Premier Division and lower division round-up

Inter County Youth:

Clare DL 2 Limerick DL 2

Limerick opened their Inter County youth quest in Ennis on Saturday evening and had to settle for a share of the spoils with the home side.

Limerick took the lead when a ball down the left side which looked like it was going out of play but for the determination of Sam Jordan who put a ball across goal to allow Jake Leamy to tap in.

The home side were back on level terms when Eoin Hassett struck an equaliser.

Limerick responded well and regained the lead following a good run by Ben Flanagan down the right. He passed to Stephen Young who beat the first man and passed to Jake Leamy who rounded the advancing keeper to slot home.

Limerick were thwarted taking all three points with fifteen minutes to play by a cruel deflection that put the ball beyond Shane Pearse to level the tie.

The Limerick management will take heart from the fact the team had little to time to prepare and as such should be in a much better place in their final group game at home to the Galway DL.

Limerick District League: Shane Pearse (Pallas), Ben Flanagan (Mungret), Sam Jordan (Janesboro), Oran Flanagan (Janesboro), Sean O’hAodha (Aisling), Emmet Hehir (Fairview), Stephen Young (Fairview), Nathan O’Shea (Janesboro), Leon Johnston (Fairview), Jake Leamy (Fairview), Callum Murphy (Fairview). Subs: Jamie Hannon (Fairview), Callum O’Connell (Janesboro), Also; Adam Keating (Fairview), Jamie Young (Fairview), Garth Grant (Geraldines), Josh McCarthy (Fairview), Mark Ward (Fairview), Cian Artur (Aisling), Jonathan Mullaney (Fairview).



Tuohy Cup:

Pike Rovers 1 Nenagh AFC 1 (Pike won 3-2 on pens aet)

Pike Rovers made it through to the last four of the Tuohy Cup but did it the hard way following dramatic penalty kicks win over Nenagh at Jackman Park on Thursday evening.

Despite posting a below par performance, The Hoops kept their nerve to tale their place in a semi final clash against the winners of Charleville and Coonagh Utd.

Kevin Barry gave Pike the lead before half time when he beat the offside trap to fire Derek Daly’s through ball past Eoghan Tinkler in the Nenagh goal.

Nenagh levelled the tie minutes into the second half. A tigerish challenge by Saeed Ryan saw the ball reach Matt Spain on the edge of the area and the Nenagh top scorer sidestepped his marker and blasted the ball high into the far corner.

Pike took hold of the game thereafter but could not break down a resolute Nenagh back line so the game went to the dreaded penalty shootout.

When Pike missed their first two kicks it looked like we were in for another nig surprise in the Premier cup but Pike keeper Gary Neville had other ideas and saved three in a row to break the Nenagh hearts and put his side through.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Eddie O'Donovan; Adam Lipper; Nathan O'Callaghan; Evan Patterson; Shane Walsh; Colin Daly; Derek Daly; Kevin Barry; John Connery, Subs: Aaron Murphy; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Steve McGann; Mikey Conlon; Eoin Hanrahan.

Nenagh AFC: Eoghan Tinkler; Kieran Barr; Lee Mowatt; Mark McKenna; Bryan McGee; Alan Sheehan; Saeed Ryan; Dylan Morrison; Matt Spain; Adam Ryan; Aidan White, Subs: Eamon White; Matt O'Gorman; Szymon Popiela.



Premier League:

Fairview Rgs 2 Mungret Reg 0

Mungret arrived to Fairgreen to play table toppers Fairview and did so with a defensive formation, designed to frustrate the hosts. The plan looked to be working until the 41st minute when Conor Ellis bundled in from a Shane Duggan corner.

Prior to this, Mungret’s back 5 stifled what Fairview had to offer, restricting them to set pieces and long shots. After the break, Mungret looked a bit more dangerous offering more forays into Fairview territory.

Ironically it was from one of these forays that the second goal stemmed.

A break down on the right saw a move involving Wayne Colbert, Conor Ellis and Conor Coughlan ending with the latter standing up a cross that Shane Duggan nodded in from a yard out.

The tiring away side coughed up a few more chances, but Fairview were found lacking in the finishing department and the final whistle saw them maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Fairview: Aaron Savage, Wayne Colbert, Jeffrey Judge, Jake Dillon, Jason Cross, Steven Bradley, Shane Duggan, Paudie Walsh, Conor Coughlan, Darragh Rainsford, Conor Ellis; Subs; John Mullane, Conor McCormack, Shane O’Brien, Zach Sheehan.

Mungret Reg: Conor Madden, Craig Prendergast, Gary Kelly, Conor Myers, Aaron Long, Darragh Kilian, Josh O'Rahilly, Dylan Frawley, Pa Ahern, David Conway, Kieran Long, Subs; Ainsley Alabi, Sean Kinehan, James White.



Aisling Annacotty 0 Pike Rovers 1

Joint leaders Pike Rovers left it late to snatch the required three points on their trip to Aisling.

With the game scoreless deep in injury time, Eoin Hanrahan delivered a free kick into the area when referee Andy Hall pointed to the spot citing a hand ball.

Following the home side’s vociferous objections, Steven McGann kept to his cool to slot home a priceless goal. It was cruel luck on an Aisling side who looked much tighter than in their last outing with Nenagh but credit to Pike for never giving up until it was over.

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Kennedy N'dip; Blake Curran; Richkov Boevi; Tom Clarke; Shane Tracey; Tony Whitehead; Kian Barry; Shane Clarke; Liam Quinn; Gavin Dillon, Subs: Shane Stack; Adam Foley.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Sean Madigan; Pat Mullins; Adam Lipper; Eoin Hanrahan; Kyle Duhig; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Aaron Murphy; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin, Subs: Robbie Williams; Colin Daly; Kevin Barry.





Ballynanty Rovers 6-2 Janesboro

Ballynanty Rvs kept pace with the leading two by virtue of a 6-2 win over Janesboro at LIT.

The scoreline suggests an easy win for the home side but the visitors made them fight hard for every ball.

In the end ‘Boro had no answer to Gbadebo Habideen who scored three for the winners.

An own goal put Balla ahead early on but two superb Cillian O’Shea titled the tie in ‘Boro’s favour.

Adrian Power scored a cracker level the tie and before the break Habideen put Balla 3-2 ahead.

After the restart a foul on James Fitzgerald presented Habideen with a pot kick for his second and the striker kept the best to complete his hat trick from a tight angle. Josh Adams netted from close range to complete the scoring.

Ballynanty Rovers: Kevin Walsh; Darragh Hughes; Liam Byrnes; Josh Adams; Thomas O'Connor; Eddie Byrnes; Cian Fitzgerald; Aidan Hurley; James Fitzgerald; Adrian Power; Gbadebo Habideen. Subs: Aaron Power; Adam Costello; David Donnan; Conor Keane.

Janesboro: Finn Clancy; Calum O'Connell; Jack Horan; Eoghan Burke; J McNamara; Bradley McNamara; Adrian Healy; Conor Artur; Karl Turner; Cillian O'Shea; Hamza Selman Celik. Subs: Pat Whelan; Philip Naughton; Oran Flanagan; Hugo O’hAnluain; Guy Vigurs.



Carew Park 0 Regional Utd 4

Regionals turned in a fine performance when scoring four without reply at Carew Park.

Eoin Duff’s opening goal on ten minutes was all that separated the sides at the break.

However, the visitors upped the tempo after the restart and added further goals from Pat McDonagh, Duff and substitute Ben Carew to run out comfortable winners.

The result also seals any debate about top and bottom six for the second half of the season.

Carew Park: Evan Moloney; David Power; Evan Lynch; Cian Lynch; Darragh Walsh; Gary Griffin; Pat Boyle; Eddie Brazier; Aaron Nunan; Jonathan Grant; Danny McCarthy, Subs Francis Kett, Mark McGrath, Lee Boyle.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Luke Ryan; Tom Frawley; Andy Quaide; Shane Carmody; Kieran O'Connell; Pat McDonagh; Oleg Vysochan; Eoin Duff; Brian O'Connor; Felipe Mostowy, Subs: Ruairi Casserley; Paudie Hartigan; Ben Carew; Sam Gleeson.



Charleville 1 Coonagh Utd 1

A draw was a fair result as both sides edged a little further away from the drop zone.

Osakpolor Junior Okorodion gave Coonagh the lead on 35 minutes but the home side relied midway through the scond half when Eoin Clifford’s goal ensure a share of the spoils.

Charleville: David Parajnak; James Horgan; Darren Butler; Dion Curtin; Gavin Mullins; Jack Callaghan; Cian McNamara; Gary Ward; Colin Quaid; Shane Dillon; Eoin Clifford, Subs: Josh Hudner; Joe Kavanagh; Mark Kavanagh; Luke Doyle; Aaron Smith.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Aodhan Keane; Ian Considine; Niall Earls; Andrew Leydon; Ronan Ryan; Ciaran Barry; Eoghan O'Neill; Daniel Ikoghode; Ger Myles; Brion Moriarty, Subs: Osakpolor Junior Okorodion; Sean Hartney; Luke Doherty; Jay Hickey.



Roundup:

In the Premier A league, Athlunkard Villa breezed past Kilmallock 5-1. Christian Kerley scored four with the impressive Famara Kassana also netting.

Moyross and Cappamore ended 4-4 with Dean Mitchell (2), Shane Cronin and Craig Collopy scoring for the home side.

Summerville Rvs beat Kilfrush 5-1 to move joint second in Division 1A. Evan O'Grady, Shane Power, Ciaran Cable, Steven Kiely and Ryan Keane accounted for the goals.

Alex Purcell and Adam McInerney scored for Star Rvs but they fell to Ballylanders with goals from Danny Frewen (3), Eoin O'Mahoney (2) and Eamon O'Mahoney.

Newport B held challengers Mungret Reg in Division 2A. Mike Uwatse scored for Mungret. Janesboro B beat Shelbourne thanks to scores from Jamie Cross (2) and Nathan O'Shea.

The top of the table game in Division 2B saw Corbally leapfrog Nenagh thanks to a 3-1 win. Eoin O'Neill (2) and Cian Moore accounted for the winning scores while James Hanley replied for Nenagh.



Croom Utds opened up a four-point gap at the top of Division 2B thanks to a big win over Shelbourne. Dan Lucey, Gary McInerney, Adam Costello, Kevin Laffan, Dylan Murphy, Josh Shinnors and AJ Moloney were the goalscorers.

Hyde Rgs B beat Coonagh Utd B 5-2. Adam O'Neill claimed four of the goals with Dean Kerley also on target.

Division 3A runaway leaders Balla and Brazuca increased the gap from the chasing pack when both won again.

Barry Quinn and Thomas Hourigan scored in Balla's 2-0 win over Mungret while Rafael Henrique and Lucas Silva netted for Brazuca in a 2-1 win over Knockainey B for whom Sean O’Leary replied.

Lisnagry B and Newtown Rovers drew 2-2. Tristan O'Sullivan scored twice for Lisnagry. Brian Price and Luke O'Driscoll replied for Rovers.

Brinn Holmes, Gillan Pitaveu and Cillian Collins netted for Parkville B in a 3-2 win over Northside who had scorers in Frank Daly and Jake Murphy.

The top of the table game in Division 3B resulted in Granville taking top spot following a 3-1 win at Geraldines. Jamie McNamara, Eoin Quigley and Dylan Meehan scored the winning goals. Thomas Lyons replied from the penalty spot.

Cillian O'Sullivan scored four for Newtown in a 7-2 win over Nenagh. Conor Slevin with a brace and Nathan McGinty made up the tally.

Dave Kiely (2), Jamie Cross and Shane Kiely scored for Summerville Rvs B but they fell by the odd goal in nine to Brazuca B whose scores came from Leonardo Brasileiro, Pedro Moreira, Rodrigo Rojas, Matias and Rodrigo Capela while Carew Park B hit Prospect Priory B for four without reply courtesy of Brennie Ghani (2), Colin Broe and Logan O’Byrne.

Pike beat Nenagh 2-0 in the Under 17 A League thanks to a Shane Franklin double while in Division Two Shelbourne put six past Caherconlish through Harry McGann (2), Lois aan de Wiel (2), Ronan Benson and an own goal.



Nathan Cross netted for Geraldines but they fell to Corbally Utd thanks to a double apiece for Owen Burton and Gavin O'Regan.