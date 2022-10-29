Search

29 Oct 2022

WATCH: Brave Treaty United see promotion bid ended by Waterford

Treaty United's promotion bid was ended by Waterford FC at the RSC on Saturday night

Leader Reporter

29 Oct 2022 11:13 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United had their SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion bid ended by Waterford FC at the RSC on Saturday night.

Treaty lost out 7-4 on aggregate to their Munster rivals in their high-scoring semi-final play-off after the second leg ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw in Waterford.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty side threatened to overturn their three-goal first leg deficit when leading 3-1 at half-time in front of a stunned RSC attendance of 2,585.

However, two second half goals from the home side secured Waterford's passage to the First Division promotion final where they will face either Galway United or Longford Town.

Ultimately, Treaty United had left themselves with too much to do after losing the first leg 1-4 at the Markets Field on Wednesday night last.

Two goals from the penalty spot from Marc Ludden and a close range finish from Lee Devitt left Treaty United dreaming of pulling off a stunning comeback as they reduced their first leg deficit to a single goal.

Shane Griffin had replied for the home side in the opening half.

Treaty's comeback bid was dealt a significant blow at the start of the second half when Waterford was awarded a penalty after a foul by Sean Guerins. The visitors' protests that the contact had occurred outside the penalty area were ignored.

Wassim Aouachria duly converted from the spot and Waterford's aggregate lead was out to 6-4.

Phoenix Patterson's goal then tied up the scores on the night at 3-3, putting the tie out of Treaty United's reach.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin (Brian Murphy 86); Darragh Power, Richard Taylor (Alex Baptiste 38), Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Wassim Aouachria (Eddie Nolan 87), Raul Uche (Dean Larkin 73), Junior Quitirna, Tunmise Sobowale (Timi Sobowale 74), Killian Cantwell, Phoenix Patterson.

Treaty United: Jack Brady; Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Joe Collins (Stephen Christopher 56), Lee Devitt (Joel Coustrain 86), Success Edogun (Enda Curran 57), Martin Coughlan (Fionn Doherty 72), Matt Keane (Willie Armshaw 57), Mark Walsh, Jack Lynch.

Referee: Paul Norton

