Munster Rugby team to face Ulster in URC named with new signing confirmed

THE Munster Rugby side to face Ulster in a crucial United Rugby Championship fixture at Thomond Park on Saturday evening, 5.15pm, has been named.

There are nine changes and one positional switch to the side that lost out to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium last weekend. This will be Munster's third interprovincial fixture in four weeks.

John Ryan starts at tighthead prop after returning to the province this week on a short-term contract.

Mike Haley returns from a groin injury to make his first appearance since the win over Zebre at Musgrave Park four weeks ago.

After a six-week rest period and being cleared by the independent medical consultant, Alex Kendellen starts on his first appearance since sustaining a concussion against Cardiff in URC round 1.

Four Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players are named in the squad with Patrick Campbell and Edwin Edogbo both starting as Edwin returns after a calf injury.

Evan O’Connell, nephew of former Munster, Ireland and Lions second row Paul O'Connell, and Cian Hurley are included among the replacements with 18-year-old O’Connell in line to make his Munster debut.

If he features, UL Bohs man and former Castletroy College student O’Connell will become the province’s youngest player of the professional era, beating the record Ruadhan Quinn set earlier this season. Hurley is in line for his second Munster appearance.

Eoin O’Connor makes his second start for Munster and his first appearance of the season. Malakai Fekitoa, Paddy Patterson and Dave Kilcoyne also come into the side.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Shane Daly and Patrick Campbell on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Malakai Fekitoa form the centre partnership with Paddy Patterson and Jack Crowley in the half-backs. Crowley moves to his more familiar position at out-half having started at full-back last week.

Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron and John Ryan start in the front row with Edogbo and O’Connor in the engine room.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen complete the side.

Roman Salanoa (head) and Simon Zebo (calf) return to the matchday squad and are named among the replacements.

In player news, Jean Kleyn (ribs) will be unavailable for the next number of weeks while Tom Ahern (shoulder) is due to meet with a specialist next week. Lock Kiran McDonald has signed as short-term injury cover.

McDonald joins Munster on a three-month deal. From Scotland, the 27-year-old was playing with Wasps earlier this season after making the move from Glasgow Warriors where he had been playing since 2017. The second row will link up with the province this weekend.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Malakai Fekitoa, Rory Scannell, Patrick Campbell; Jack Crowley, Paddy Patterson; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Edwin Edogbo, Eoin O’Connor; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Evan O’Connell, Cian Hurley, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Simon Zebo.