Limerick Athletics Weekly News Update

CROSS-COUNTRY

Conditions were wet and muddy for the Munster Juvenile Even Age, U23 and Novice Cross-Country Championships held in Riverstick, Co Cork on Sunday.

For Juvenile’s (except for U10) this acted as a qualifier for the National Finals in Donegal on November 20. For West Limerick, Elsa Fahy competed in the 1000m U10 event and from a field of 142 Girls came 16th.

In the Boys U10, also 1000m Jack Young finished 14th from the 140 taking part. At U12 Eavan Lyons was 12th overall from a field of 142 Girls on the 2000m course and securing a bronze Munster medal. Aaron Lynch running out of his age category was 9th in the 6000m U18 and secured a bronze Munster medal. Eavan and Aaron have qualified for the National Finals.

Dooneen were represented by Bianca Daviett (U10) and at U14 Sophia Meaney, Catherine McCutcheon, Niamh Hynes, Ella Grace Osborne, Eilis ONeill and Roisin O’Neill.

Of those Bianca Daviett was best placed in 11th and took home a Munster Medal.

For Limerick AC Tom Keogh was 2nd U10 with clubmate Jack Ryan 5th. Ciara Dunne was 12th U18. Also Aimee Whelan U14 48th from 98 participants. Fionn Cunningham 38th U14 Boy.

Limerick County Novice Champion Grace Culhane was 5th placed U23 Woman with Emerald’s Grace O’Donnell 7th and 42nd Novice. In the Novice Men’s Killian Lynch was 5th for West Limerick.

Lucy Holmes, of West Waterford, was Novice and U23 Champion with Oisin Murray of An Riocht Novice Men’s winner. Limerick man Willie O'Donoghue was 73rd Novice for Moreabbey Milers.

Abroad

Murna Griffin was 1st woman and 2nd overall in a time of 2:57 in the Del Pinas Trail Marathon in Chicago

INTERNATIONAL

On the basis of their excellent performances mother and son, Carmel and Aogan MacDomhnaill were both selected to represent Ireland in the forthcoming British and Irish International. Also selected was John Kinsella.

FIXTURES

Preparations are finalised for the 41st staging of the Dublin City Marathon next weekend, with a lot of Limerick athletes travelling up. Neil Cusack was the sole Limerick winner in 1981. His time of 2:13:58 has stood the test of time well.

Munster Juvenile Uneven Age, Junior & Senior Cross Country Championships, Sunday 6th November (Limerick Racecourse. View John Kinsella’s Chicago Marathon Journey on his ‘Limerick Running’ Youtube Channel. John’s time of 2:26:06 was enough 83rd for place overall and first Irishman.

Limerick City Community Radio Podcast from 11th September features Karen Raine and Rosemary talking about ‘Cross-Country History’ and Rosemary’s athletic career. Available from the LCCR website.