Limerick District League lower division junior soccer round-up

Limerick District League Round-up:

THE promotion battle in the Premier A league is turning into a thrilling battle with the leading three sides all posting impressive results on Sunday.

Leaders’ Newport welcome challengers Kilmallock and had the perfect start when Jay Ryan took advantage of the visitor’s insistence on playing the ball across their back line to blast Newport in front within a minute of kick off.

Kilmallock responded well to such a devastating start and were back on level terms when Jack McGuire struck an equaliser.

The visitor’s joy was short-lived as Newport regained the lead two minutes later when Elliot Slattery’s free kick into the area picked out Brian O’Sullivan at the back post to apply the finishing touch.

The half time break did not help Kilmallock as Newport added to their lead after the restart. A long kick out by goalkeeper Seamus O’Regan picked out the speedster Jay Ryan and when he was upended in the area, Brian O’Sullivan converted the resultant penalty kick.

Jay Ryan claimed his second when he took possession in midfield, ran straight at the target and finished well for a superb goal. Newport were still not done and the final action saw Brian O'Sullivan claim his hat trick when he rose highest to head in Dave Ryan’s corner kick.

Geraldines left it late to take the spoils in their home game with Athlunkard Villa. Christian Kerley put Villa in front and Joe O’Callaghan levelled the tie for ‘Dines. With the game deep in injury time, Conor Madden rose to head home a vital winner to keep the home side on their promotion path.

Hyde Rgs A posted an even more impressive result beating Moyross 5-0 ay Hyde Park. Evan Shine scored three for the winners while strike partner Ben Kennedy chipped in with a double.

Fairview Rgs B remain a point further back after hitting Murroe for five without reply. Leon Johnson scored a hat trick. Liam O’Sullivan and Shane O’Brien also scored.

Corbally Utd raised a few eyebrows with the manner of their victory over a talented Aisling Annacotty XI. Goals from Darragh Reddan, Dave Thompson and Pierce Cunningham along with an Alan Doherty penalty kick made up the winner’s tally.

A four-goal haul from Joe Kennedy helped Regional Utd B to a 6-0 win over Kilfrush to retain their two points lead at the top of the Division 1A table. Dave Bourke and Stephen Coughlan were also on the mark for the winners.

Caherdavin Celtic keep the pressure on following a 3-1 win at Ballylanders thanks to scores from Cian O'Rahilly (2) and Kevin McNamara.

Summerville Rvs proved too strong for Southend when they hit six goals. Craig Reddan and Evan O'Grady scored two apiece with Emanuel Alfred and Steven Kiely also finding the net.

Vinnie Ryan was on target for Pallagreen against Star Rvs for whom Adam McInerney replied.

In Division 1B, leaders Caherconlish played out an eleven goal thriller with Newport before bagging the points. Pat Gallagher 2, Sean Bonfield, Nathan Hartigan and Dylan Ryan for Newport and Mark Ryan 2, Aaron Power 2 and Shane Henry for Caherconlish had the sides level at 5-5 with time virtually up.

An own goal in the final minute gave Caherconlish three priceless points.

Pat Kirby 3, Paul O'Brien 2, Jordan Higgins and Lee Carey scored for Patrickswell in a win over Aisling Annacotty C while Mungret B beat Glenview 2-1 in the Cats Cradle.

Jack McNamee netted for the home side but goals from Mike Uwatse and Zenedine Ousmane secured the spoils.

Division 2A is another exciting location with a number of teams who would not look out of place higher up the leagues.

Leaders Nenagh continued on their merry way with a 2-0 win over Murroe.

Diarmuid Fitzpatrick broke the deadlock when he scored direct from a corner kick and the same player scored a beauty for number two, latching onto a superb through ball from Darragh McDonnell to finish impressively.

It could have been more when Darragh McDonnell rattled the crossbar from long range and the follow up saw Tommy Martin’s scissors kick also rattle the frame.

Corbally Utd B kept apace with the leaders thanks to a 3-1 win over Charleville with scores from Daire Cleary 2 and Robert Clancy.

Aisling Annacotty D bounced back with a big win over Meanus. Alan Rossiter, Jamie Collins, Barry Madden, Manni Ajuong, Jason Lipper, Lasile Awooula, Kyle Brogan and Sean Ezekannagha all found the target.

Alan Colbert and Leonard Plunkett were among the scorers as Athlunkard Villa B beat Newport 5-0.

Jordan Clancy and Lee Park were on the mark for Lisnagry A but they fell 4-2 to Kilmallock B.

The top two in Division 2B recoded wins on Sunday. Croom Utd overran Mungret Reg C with goals from Dylan Murphy 3, AJ Moloney 2, Josh Shinnors 2, Jamie Greaves and Adam Costello while second placed Pike hit Coonagh Utd B for seven.

Jamie Hogan 3, Pat Keane 2, Jamie Coyle and Lee Morgan were the winning scorers. Ralph Leonard and Cian Murphy replied for Coonagh.

James Thompson, Matt Turner and John Frawley scored for Shelbourne but a hat trick from Marcus Daly and one from Mark Tuite gave Abbey the points.

Jake Walsh, Gavin Bracken and Liam Enright scored in Knockainey’s 3-1 win over Northside while goals from Barry Danaher 2 and Peter Myers helped Mungret D to a 3-2 win over Lisnagry B for whom Eric Sheehan and Tristan O'Sullivan obliged.

In Division 3B, Geraldines cling to top spot following a 2-1 win at Prospect Priory B. Clifton Carey and Anthony McNamara scored the winning goals.

Goals from Eoin Quigley 2, Nathan Kiely and Jamie McNamara gave Granville Rgs B a 4-2 win over Corbally Utd C to stay second.

Carew Park are a point further back after a 3-2 win over Herbertstown B. Wayne Lee, Logan O'Byrne and Brennie Ghani scored the Carew goals.

José Antônio, Froylan and Matias with a brace accounted for Brazuca B scores in a 4-4 draw with Newtown Rgs B for whom Cillian O'Sullivan scored a hat trick and Graham Power also found the target. Eddie O'Neill hit a brace for Moyross B in a 201 win at home to Summerville Rvs B.

In the FAI Youth Cup Aisling Annacotty A eased past Kilfrush with scores from Sean O'hAodha, David Moloney, Colm Kinehan, Alex Fox and David Moloney.

Fairview also proved too strong for a young Shelbourne side. Jamie Hannon, Jake Leamy, Leon Johnson, Stephen Young and James Young.

Janesboro progressed with a 3-1 win over Granville. Top scorer Nathan O’Shea scored twice with Zach Hayes also netting for the winners.

In Youth Division Three leaders Cappamore had a big win over Geraldines for whom Shay Quigley scored. Caledonians beat Holycross 7-4 thanks to goals from Oran Malone 3, Aaron Considine 2, Alex Lee and Rob Rooney.

In the Under 17 League Newport moved second in the table thanks to a 4-1 win over Herbertstown. Shane Flanagan scored twice while Evan Moran and James Moloney were also on the mark for the winners.

Pike beat Regional 6-0 on Saturday evening. Shane Franklin scored a hat trick for the Hoops.