Search

24 Oct 2022

Big blow for Munster Rugby as Stephen Archer to undergo surgery

Big blow for Munster Rugby as Stephen Archer to undergo surgery

Munster Rugby prop Stephen Archer

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

24 Oct 2022 3:47 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster Rugby squad returned to training at their High Performance Centre at UL on today, Monday as preparations begin for Saturday evening’s URC interprovincial derby against Ulster at Thomond Park, 5.15pm.

On the injury front, prop Stephen Archer will undergo surgery today having suffered an ankle injury against Bulls last week.

Following the weekend’s action, Munster also report that Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Liam Coombes (hamstring) and Tom Ahern (shoulder) will all go for MRI scans this week with O’Sullivan expected to be unavailable for the medium term.

Second-row Jean Kleyn will go for a scan on a rib injury today and his availability will be determined later in the week.

The eight Munster players selected for Ireland’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series fixtures travel to Dublin today.

In positive news, Simon Zebo (calf), Mike Haley (groin) and Roman Salanoa (head) will all return to full team training this week.

Academy lock Edwin Edogbo (calf) is progressing with his rehab and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Alex Kendellen will increase his exposure to full team training with a view to returning in the next few weeks.

Unavailable: RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Antoine Frisch (calf).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media