Big blow for Munster Rugby as Stephen Archer to undergo surgery

THE Munster Rugby squad returned to training at their High Performance Centre at UL on today, Monday as preparations begin for Saturday evening’s URC interprovincial derby against Ulster at Thomond Park, 5.15pm.

On the injury front, prop Stephen Archer will undergo surgery today having suffered an ankle injury against Bulls last week.

Following the weekend’s action, Munster also report that Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Liam Coombes (hamstring) and Tom Ahern (shoulder) will all go for MRI scans this week with O’Sullivan expected to be unavailable for the medium term.

Second-row Jean Kleyn will go for a scan on a rib injury today and his availability will be determined later in the week.

The eight Munster players selected for Ireland’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series fixtures travel to Dublin today.

In positive news, Simon Zebo (calf), Mike Haley (groin) and Roman Salanoa (head) will all return to full team training this week.

Academy lock Edwin Edogbo (calf) is progressing with his rehab and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Alex Kendellen will increase his exposure to full team training with a view to returning in the next few weeks.

Unavailable: RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Alex Kendellen (head), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Antoine Frisch (calf).