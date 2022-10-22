WATCH: Injury-hit Munster Rugby suffer another defeat to Leinster in Dublin

INJURY-HIT Munster Rugby produced a gritty display, before ultimately suffering a 27-13 defeat to great rivals Leinster in their United Rugby Championship interprovincial derby played in front of a 45,000-strong attendance at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening,

When Munster led their hosts 13-7 early in the second half, a very rare victory for the visitors in Dublin looked a possibility.

However, Leinster stung their opponents with 20 unanswered points over the remainder of the game to claim a ninth victory over Munster in their last 10 meetings.

Leinster replied almost instantly with a Dan Sheehan try and then jumped into a nine-point lead, 22-13, when Man of the Match Luke McGrath dotted down at the end of the third quarter.

Leinster ensured they claimed a maximum five-point haul from the derby with a 77th minute try from replacement Rob Russell which ended Munster's hopes of picking up even a losing bonus point.

A string of injuries took their toll in the final half an hour on a Munster side which had defended tenaciously to that point.

Munster, who began the game without the likes of Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway through injury, also lost Joey Carbery, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Sullivan to injury during a bruising contest.

In the last 19 meetings between the interprovincial rivals, Munster have only won three and the southern province has now won just two of their opening six URC fixtures this season.

Next up is another crucial interprovincial fixture, this time against Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday next, 5.15pm.

Despite suffering a 14-point loss, Munster can take a number of positives from their display against opponents who were 17-point favourites with the bookmakers' before kick-off.

Munster's young line-up brought huge energy and enthusiasm and consistently asked more questions of the Leinster defence, an aspect of their play which had been absent in several of the most recent fixtures between the sides.

Munster would have been relatively pleased to have trailed by just a single point, 6-7 at half-time, despite losing Keynan Knox and Jean Kleyn to yellow cards during the opening period.

TRY LEINSTER

Try-scoring machine Dan Sheehan with his sixth of the season to quickly as Leinster quickly retake the lead

https://t.co/b2OI4OpuLh

https://t.co/b0WmWfSuRJ

https://t.co/Od8FxnLADV pic.twitter.com/8JOMpSDGPy — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 22, 2022

The visitors' defence was excellent in the face of fierce Leinster pressure, the home side not helping their cause by making several uncharacteristic handling errors.

Opposition out-halves, Jonny Sexton, for Leinster, and Munster's Joey Carbery missed early penalty opportunities.

Leinster's dominance in terms of possession was highlighted by the fact that the home side made 24 tackles in the opening 18 minutes compared to Munster's 65.

Carbery did kick Munster in front with a 21st minute penalty, before Keynan Knox was sin-binned in the 27th minute for use of a forearm in making a clear-out at a ruck.

Rather than kick the straight forward penalty, Leinster opted for a scrum with Munster down to seven forwards. Munster, with Dave Kilcoyne now in their front row and Jeremy Loughman switching to tighthead with Knox off the pitch, repelled the Leinster drive initially.

However, Doris made a powerful surge deep close to the tryline, before Scott Penny powered over. Sexton also converted for 7-3.

A second yellow card for Munster, this time Jean Kleyn for a high challenge on Jamie Osborne

https://t.co/b2OI4O7lx9

https://t.co/b0WmWg9xTJ

https://t.co/Od8FxntrpN pic.twitter.com/XvyCZiz4kM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 22, 2022

To their credit, the visitors hit back strongly and when Doris infringed at the breakdown, Leinster were penalised and Carbey left a point between the sides at 6-7.

Munster lost Jean Kleny to a 38th minute yellow card when he jumped up to try and block Osborne's chip over the top, but collided with the Leinster wing.

Leinster went in search of a second try, opting for a kick to touch five metres out from the Munster with the visitors down a man. While Leinster subsequent driving maul was well-executed Munster flanker Jack O'Donoghue managed to prevent the home side from touching down.

The half-time whistle sounded seconds later as Munster trailed by just a single point at half-time.

Munster jumped into a 13-7 lead six minutes after the restart when winger Liam Coombes dotted down in the left corner with Carbery converting.

However, Leinster Rugby stormed back with three tries helping them to extend their winning start to the URC season to six games.

Munster have won only once away from home in the Championship since January, a 24-17 success against Ulster in Belfast in April.

Munster and Leinster have met on 166 occasions now with Leinster having the edge by 106 wins to 49 with eleven games drawn.

LEINSTER RUGBY: Ciarán Frawley, Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne, Jonathan Sexton (Capt), Luke Mc Grath, Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, James Ryan, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris. Replacements: John Mc Kee, Andrew Porter, Thomas Clarkson, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Nick Mc Carthy, Ross Byrne, Rob Russell.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Jean Kleyn, Tom Ahern; Jack O'Donoghue (Capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Dave Kilcoyne, James French, Jack O’Sullivan, Ruadhan Quinn, Paddy Patterson, Ben Healy, Patrick Campbell.

REFEREE: Andrew Brace (IRFU)