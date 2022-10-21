Search

21 Oct 2022

Treaty United lose to Wexford as promotion play-off opponents confirmed

Action from Treaty United's SSE Airtricity League First Division meeting with Wexford FC at the Markets Field on Friday night | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Tom Clancy at the Markets Field

21 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

PLAY-OFF bound Treaty United ended their regular league season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division with a 2-0 defeat to Wexford FC at the Markets Field on Friday night.

A goal in each half, through Jack Doherty and Dinny Corcoran, meant United finish their season with 44 points from 32 outings, securing a fifth-placed finish in the First Division.

Next-up for Tommy Barrett's charges is the SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion semi-final play-offs, with Treaty having beaten Wexford to the final spot.

Treaty were returning to home soil having lost out narrowly to high-flying Derry City in the FAI Cup semi-final last weekend. They now know they’ll host second-placed Waterford on Wednesday nest in the first leg of the play-off semi-final. The second leg will be at RSC on Saturday, October 29.  The other play-off fixture will see Galway United face Longford Town.  

Tommy Barrett’s side had won two of the previous three clashes with Wexford, including a 5-1 win on the opening weekend. But with little importance on this game, he made seven changes from the side beaten by Derry City – with striker Success Edogun among those in from the start.

Wexford, who end the season beneath Treaty in 6th place, opened the scoring on 10 minutes when former Limerick FC attacker Jack Doherty headed home a superb Len O’Sullivan cross.

Treaty lacked the cohesion that has served them so well in getting into the top five of this division, with Doherty, Dinny Corcoran and Conor Davis causing them problems.  

Barrett rolled the dice at half time, introducing Enda Curran, and Treaty marginally better. But, with fresh legs on both sides it was veteran Corcoran who showed composure to double the lead on 76 minutes.

There was a late chance for Curran who fired over from close range.

Attention quickly turns to Waterford who’ve won three of the four clashes this season, including a 3-0 win a the RSC just a fortnight ago.

TREATY UNITED: Conor Winn; Darren Collins, Sean Guerins (Ben O’Riordan 46), Mark Walsh, Lee Devitt; Martin Coughlan, Joe Collins (Stephen Christopher 61), Jack Lynch © (Enda Curran HT), Colin Conroy (Fionn Doherty 76), Matt Keane; Success Edogun (Josh Quinlivan 76)

WEXFORD FC: Alex Moody ©; Paul Cleary (Lorcan Fitzgerald 63), Joe Manley, Mitchell Byrne, Len O’Sullivan; Eoin Farrell (Conor Crowley 63), Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Jack Doherty (Conor Barry 63), Dinny Corcoran (Aaron Dobbs 87), Conor Davis (Evan Farrell 82).

REFEREE: Alan Carey.

