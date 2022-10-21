Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competition: Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Golden Quality and Precision, Cashen Course Sunday 16th October, 1st Edward Costello (19) 39pts (B9 - 23); 2nd Giles O'Grady (9) 39pts (B9 - 22); 3rd Michael Jones (24) 39pts; Best Gross: Patrick J O'Sullivan (10) 28pts (B9 - 12); Cat 1 1st Brian Slattery (3) 31pts; Cat 2; 1st Brian Kelleher (11) 37pts; Cat 3 John Joy (15) 38pts (B9 - 15); Cat 41st David Malone (22) 34pts (B9 - 14)

Fixtures: Sunday 23rd October Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – Old Course.

Ladies Competition: Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Cashen Course – 11th October; 1st Jean Liston (35) 40 pts; 2nd Jeanelle Griffin (34) 39 pts; 3rd Ann O’Riordan (27) 38 pts; 4th Marianne Relihan (48) 37 pts.

Ladies Single Stableford: Old Course – Sunday 16th October.

Fixtures: Tuesday 25th October, Ladies Competition – Old Course.

Senior Men’s Competition: Thursday 13th October, Cashen Course; 1st Leo Allman (20) 35+1 36pts; 2nd Tom M. O’Connor. (20) 36-1 35pts; 3rd Pat D.Harnett (18) 35-1 34pts. B5-12. B1-3; Gross Donal Liston 22pts; 4th Pat J.Ryan (18) 30 +4 34pts. B5-12. B1-0.

Fixtures: Thursday 20th October, Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition: Fixtures: Friday 21st October, Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

BALLYNEETY

Men's results: Lady Captains prize to the Men; 1st Matt Evans 44 points; 2nd Cian Cusack; Gross Kevin Tobin; 3rd Kenneth Doyle 42 points; 4th David Collopy 41 points; Cat A Andy Creagh 37 points; Cat B Larry Hickey 40 points; Cat C Sean O'Brien 35 points.

Ladies: October Medal sponsored JJ Generally Jewellers; 1st Jude Byrne 66; 2nd Fiona Hennessey 67; 3rd Anne Browne 71; Gross Olivia Hayes 78; Best 36 + Caroline Martin.

Seniors: September medal; 1st Tom Buckley 44 points; 2nd Tom Ryan 43 points; 3rd Robby Bogan 42 points; 4th Anthony Ryan 42 points; 5th Pat Nagle 41 points

split the pot: Fundraiser Split the pot. Majella Comerford wins €117. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00.

CASTLETROY

Mens singles: 14/15/16 October, 1st B Corrigan 44. Gross S Mernagh 38pts, Cat 1, R McInerney 38. Cat 2 N Rea 39, Cat 3 K Price 38 Cat 4 GP Moran 37, Cat 5 BJ Callaghan 38.

Ladies: Exchange Day with Limerick Golf Club, 1st B Murphy, A Conroy T Linehan 55pts, 2nd M Fitzpatrick, M Haugh D Cunningham 50 pts.

Senior Men: 1st T Coffey, T Loughran J O'Connor, 2nd P Kennedy, G Lowe, C Holmes, 3rd N Parkes, E Storan, B Madden.

Golfer of the Year: Mens winner Ger Haugh, kindly sponsored by Locke Burger; Senior Mens winner N Parkes; Ladies winner Elaine Guinen.

CHARLEVILLE

Mens Seniors 12/10/22: 1st Moss Fitzgibbon, Anthony Fitzgerald, John Roche, 95 pts; 2nd Peter O'Farrell, Tom Tracy, Mick Walsh 90 Pts

3rd Gerry O’Connell, Eamon McCarthy, Pat Mullane 88 Pts

Mens singles: Mens Singles 14/15/16 October

1st Martin McDonnell (16) 35 pts CB

2nd Ciaran Herlihy (10) 35pts.

Ladies Results: Young at Heart 10/10/22

1st Lillian Mulcahy (53.7) 20 Pts; 2nd Phil Twomey (46.5) 17 Pts.

Ladies: Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition: Thursday, 13th October, 1st Marie Noonan (19) 33 pts; 2nd Mary Donegan (40) 29 Pts.

DROMOLAND

Result: GOY Blue tee result 15th & 16th October: 1st Hugh O'Neill 70; 2nd David O'Brien 70; Gross Jason Ryan 71; 3rd Diarmuid O'Connor 72; 22+ Eammon Power 84.

Autumn Major: Ladies Autumn Major 16th October; 1st Anne McMahon 41pts; 2nd Michelle Bennett 36 pts; Gross Leslie O’Flynn 21 Gross Pts; 3rd Mairead Bergin 31 pts; 4th Anne Fahy 31 pts; Longest Drive Cora O’Toole; Nearest the Pin Niamh McDermott; Front 9 Siobhan Fitzpatrick 16 pts; Back 9 Lisa McKnight 18 pts; 9 Hole Comp Joan Dunne 17pts.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Sseniors Golf: Results: Monday, October 10th, 1st John O’Mahony, Seamus Madigan & Dan Cannon; 2nd Maurice Windle & Brendan Broderick.

Results: Ballybunion Outing – 1st Ben Mullane, Con Flynn, Gerard Lane & Gerard Liston; 2nd Jim Kelly, Dave Madigan, Denis Mullane & Pat McLoughlin.

Monday, October 17th, 1st Eamon Scully & Michael Scanlon; 2nd Richard Naughton & Eamon Scannell.

Fixtures: Monday, October 24th, 2 Ball Scramble. Draws at normal times.

CO TIPPERARY

Mens Golf: Last weekend’s competition was an 18-hole Stableford Competition. It was a non-qualifying competition played with four clubs of your choice. In 1st place Jonathan Grogan playing of 16 had 42pts. In 2nd place Adrian O’Dwyer (15) 40pts (B/9), in 3rd place Andrew Heffernan (17) with 40pts. Excellent scoring with a maximum of four clubs in their bag. The winners of the 2’s competition were Jonathan Grogan with 2 on the 12th, Darren Hayes 2 on the 3rd, John McGrath 2 on the 12th & Dermot O’Dwyer 2 on the 6th.

Captain's Dinner: Our Captain’s Dinner is back after a few years. It will be on Friday November 25th at 8pm in Deansgrove Restaurant the Venue. It is also the night the Captain presents a number of very important prizes to the winners and runners up of the Club Singles & Club Doubles competition & Golfer of the Year,

Winster League: The Winter League commenced on Monday October 17th. It is a team event with four rounds to be played over four weeks. There will be a grand final on week five. The teams and the rules are posted on the notice board in the Men’s Locker Room.

Ladies Golf: Due to essential maintenance our course was closed on Tuesday. Pauline Treacy very kindly organised our Tuesday Morning golf for at Tipperary Golf club were we received a very warm welcome from all there. We played a 4 ball scramble followed by delicious food in the club house our winners on the day were Catherine O’Connor, Jacinta Coman, Geraldine Cleary and Pauline Treacy. Well done ladies and delighted to see Pauline in the winners after all the work.

Congrats: Congratulations to Margaret Ryan and Jacinta Coman who featured in the Junior Alliance and Anne Grace who featured in Minor Alliance both recently held in Dundrum.

Winter league is up and running with some ladies on their second round. You have until November 6th to play your four games.

Halloween Party: Details of Halloween party supporting Down syndrome Tipperary on Saturday next will be sent by email in coming days. 1st Prize is a Disneyland Paris family holiday. 2nd prize is two nights B & B at the fabulous 5 Star Cashel Palace Hotel. 3rd prize is Lunch for 4 at the Patrick Guildbaud two star Michelin restaurant located in the centre of Dublin. The 4th prize is a Dunnes Stores €500 voucher. 5th Prize is two standing Tickets for Bruce Springsteen in May 2023. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Seniors Golf: The results of the 18-hole Champagne Scramble played at Cahir Park Golf Course last week were; in 1st place P J Maher, Larry Hickey, Johnny Hannigan & Billy Maher with 102pts.

In 2nd place Tommy Moloney, P J Kelly, Liam Treacy & Mouse Morris with 97pts. In 3rd place Gerry Maher, Davy Fitzgerald, John O’Donovan & John Graves with 93pts.