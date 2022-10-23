Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Open International Cross Country Meet

THIS Open International Cross Country Meet at Abbotstown forms the basis for selection for the forthcoming British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Santry on November 12th. It resumes this year after a three-year Covid induced hiatus.

Many Limerick athletes travelled up and furthered their case for selection.

In the Senior Men’s section Declan Guina was 25th (25:18) just ahead of fellow Limerickman Aogan MacDomhnaill (26th in 25:44.) In the Masters Niall Shanahan was 4th in a time of 24:15.

A week after running the Chicago Marathon Bilboa’s John Kinsella was a highly credible 8th in 24:48 with Niall O’Callaghan 25th in 25:47, 36th Derek Kiely 26:32.

In the Masters Women Cappamore native Dymphna Ryan was 5th overall and 1st F40 in 22:07 behind race winner Sinead O’Connor of Leevale in 21:07.

Dromcollogher native Breda Gaffney coached by Tom Carey and representing Mallow AC was 24th in 23:30. Carmel MacDomhnaill was 6th F65 from a total of 12 participants. Final Selection will be announced during the week.

At the same venue Limerick AC U11 Boys were second (6:25) from a total of 32 sides in the Open Juvenile Relay section with each member running 500m laps.

Well done to their team which consisted of Killian Kornan, Jack Ryan, Patrick Ryan, Killian Keogan with Tom Keogh as a sub. The race was won by Moy Valley AC (6:18) with Ratoath 3rd (6:26) .

Abroad

Congratulations to the many Limerick athletes who ran the Amsterdam Marathon. Their times included Kieran Carr (WL) 3:15:30, Niall O’Riordan (An Bru) 2:47:55 and Kevin Kelly (WL) 3:47:40.

Novice Men Section at Limerick Cross-Country

Novice Men’s Placings from last weekend. The minor placings in the Novice event at the Limerick Novice and Masters Cross-Country Championships held at Bilboa’s Old Quarry ground were unclear at time of going to print last weekend, so revised results are as follows: Killian Lynch of West Limerick was first. It was a strong day for Dooneen as newcomers to Cross Country Cian Aherne and Niall Harris were second and third Novice in the Novice Grade respectively.

Sam Hand was 4th for Kilmallock, 5th John Whitaker, 6th Krzystoff Sikorski. West Limerick just edged Dooneen by one point for the Team Title by 27pts to 28. Limerick AC were third on 40Pts with Kilmallock on 43.