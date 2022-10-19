Focus on Premier Division in busy weekend of Limerick District League fixtures

WITH the FAI and Munster Junior Cups at an advanced stage, we have a break from cup fare this weekend and with just a couple of back games in the Premier League, we get a chance to look at the promotion races in the lower divisions.

In the Premier League, Pike Rovers have the opportunity to join Fairview Rangers in top spot with a game less played if they can win at Carew Park.

Both teams come into the tie on the back of poor cup results last weekend and will be looking for a confidence boost.

Carew Park fell to Premier A side Fairview Ranger B last weekend and by their own admission were below par.

They will need a huge improvement if they are to beat a Pike side who will also be hurting from their defeat to Fairview Rangers A last weekend. The fact that Pike lost with an extra man on the field will hurt even more.

At the other end of the table Janesboro take on Coonagh Utd where the points will be crucial to either side’s hopes of survival.

There are two games scheduled in the FAI Youth Cup when Fairview Rgs host Shelbourne and Janesboro welcome Granville Rgs.

The top of the table in the Premier A League is a crowded place. Newport hold top spot after last week’s 3-0 win over Murroe.

This Sunday they host a Kilmallock side who also have hopes of promotion.

Geraldines and Hyde Rgs are a point behind the leaders and they play Athlunkard Villa and Moyross respectively.

Division 1A leaders Regional Utd B slipped up badly last weekend but their defeat to Star Rvs has opened the title race to the chasing pack.

Two of their closest challengers, Ballylanders and Caherdavin Celtic cross swords at the county venue.

Summerville Rvs will keep apace if they can beat Southend while Star will be hoping to keep a run going when they travel to Pallagreen.

Caherconlish, who lead the way in Division 1B face a sticky assignment on a trip to Newport B.

Division 2A leaders Nenagh take on a Murroe B side who shocked Aisling last weekend so would be advised to be on guard.

Lisnagry A can keep their challenge going if they beat Kilmallock B while a good Corbally Utd B side will be expected to win at home to Charleville.

In Division 2B two of the leading sides, Croom and Pike have the chance to consolidate their grip on the promotion places when they meet Mungret Reg C and Coonagh Utd B respectively.

Division 3B is also proving a very competitive league. Leaders Geraldines B will be tested on their trip to Cals Park to play Prospect Priory.

Carew Park B will be hoping Dines slip up and that they can see off Herbertstown B while Granville Rgs B are also serious challengers, and they host Corbally Utd C.

Midweek action this week sees the Tuohy Cup continue with the clash of Carew Park and Fairview Rgs.

We noted Carew’s last performance and the last thing they needed was a bout with a high flying View XI.

The Blues were very good against Pike and while they might use this game to utilise the squad, they will still carry the favourites tag.