Limerick racing connections in the winners' enclosure

CONDITIONAL jockey Philip Byrnes rode back-to-back handicap hurdle winners at Punchestown on Tuesday. The 15/2 chance Gaius was his first of the day in the two and a half-mile race as the Noel Kelly-trained six-year-old battled well to get the better Gordon Elliott’s 5/4 favourite Maxxum by half a length.

It was far easier in the near three-mile event as 16/5 favourite Grozni, trained by Byrnes’ father Charles, recorded a two and a half-length success over Elliott’s 5/1 chance Coventry to give the winning jockey the second double of his professional career. Grozni races in the colours of his brother, Cathal.

lLimerick trainer Eoin McCarthy landed the mares’ handicap hurdle at Punchestown on Wednesday where the Sean Maguire-owned Well Funded raced to a cosy one and a quarter-length success at odds of 8/1. Ridden by Richie Deegan, the six-year-old led before the final flight to beat the Gary McGill-trained Dollys Destination.

Shanagolden jockey Chris Hayes brought his season’s tally to 40 winners with success on the Edward Lynam-trained Marsa in the fillies’ handicap over seven furlong at Dundalk on Friday. The 17/2 chance led inside the final furlong to win by three-parts of a length from the Ado McGuinness-trained Hodd’s Girl for owners Marita Rogers and Sabina Power.

Other Racing News:

Shark Hanlon stole the show and captured the racing headlines with a famous success in the for Hewick in the Grand National Hurdle Stakes at Far Hills on Saturday night. The Jordan Gainford-ridden seven-year-old added to his high-profile wins in the bet365 Gold Cup and the Tote Galway Plate with a runaway 11 and a half-length success in the $250,000 feature race.

An €850 purchase, Hewick is owned by TJ McDonald and the Cheltenham Gold Cup next March is now under consideration.

There was further Irish-trained glory on the card as Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell landed a double with The Insider and Ted Hastings while Sean Flanagan was a winner on Redicean, trained locally by Leslie Young.

Another notable Irish-trained overseas winner on Saturday was the Emmet Mullins-trained Mctigue which landed the Grade 2 Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy, a three-year-old hurdle race, under Donagh Meyler at Auteuil on Saturday.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Gowran Park – Tuesday, October 18 (First Race 1.30pm)

Navan – Wednesday, October 19 (First Race 1.40pm)

Thurles – Thursday, October 20 (First Race 2pm)

Dundalk – Friday, October 21 (First Race 5.30pm)

Sligo – Friday, October 21 (First Race 1.50pm)

Leopardstown – Saturday, October 22 (First Race 1.25pm)

Limerick – Sunday, October 23 (First Race 1.50pm)

Curragh – Sunday, October 23 (First Race 1.25pm)