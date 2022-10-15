Munster Rugby claim bonus point success over Bulls in winning Thomond Park return

MUNSTER Rugby claimed a precious 31-17 bonus point win over South African visitors Vodacom Bulls in their United Rugby Championship clash played on a filthy wet and blustery night at Thomond Park Stadium.

Munster scored four tries, two close range efforts from Gavin Coombes and one each from Tadhg Beirne and Jeremy Loughman as the province enjoyed a winning return to the Limerick venue after six months.

Man of the Match Joey Carbery added four conversions and a penalty as Munster secured a maximum five point haul in front of an official attendance of 12,218.

The victory, just Munster's second in five URC fixtures this season, is a timely boost for Graham Rowntree's side ahead of next Saturday's glamour fixture with arch rivals Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Saturday night's game was played on the new playing surface at Thomond Park, completed over the summer as a hybrid pitch with reinforced turf technology, similar to the Aviva Stadium

Nineteen-year-old Munster Rugby Academy player Edwin Edogbo made his first start for Munster in the game.

Second year Academy player Edogbo, who came up through the ranks at Cobh Pirates and plays his AIL rugby with UCC, missed all of last season with an Achilles tendon injury but has already made three URC appearances as a replacement this season.

The game saw winger Shane Daly, who switched to full-back from the wing with the late cry off of Patrick Campbell due to illness, made his 50th Munster appearance in the game.

Seven of the nine Munster players who missed the last three games due to the Emerging Ireland tour come straight into the squad.

Munster's only home defeat in any competition since May 2021 remains their 19-34 to Leinster in Limerick last April.

Munster were short a number of experienced back three players. Mike Haley unavailable for the game due to a groin injury, while Keith Earls, thigh, Andrew Conway, knee, Simon Zebo, calf, are also sidelined.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Shane Daly, Calvin Nash, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Liam Coombes, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony (Capt), Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Tom Ahern, Jack O'Donoghue, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, John Hodnett.

VODACOM BULLS: Kurt-lee Arendse, Cornel Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Wandisile Simelane, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Simphiwe Matanzima, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Walt Steenkamp, Run Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (Capt), WJ Steenkamp, Elrigh Louw. Replacements: Bismarck Du Plessis, Dylan Smith, Jacques van Rooyen, Ruan Vermaak, Marco Van Staden, Zak Burger, Chris Smith, David Kriel.

REFEREE: Mike Adamson (Scotland)