Sport on TV this Weekend

13 Oct 2022

13 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

GOLF
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 4AM

GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

SOCCER
BODO/GLIMT V ARSENAL
VIRGIN MEDIA 2, 5.45PM

SOCCER
SHAMROCK RVS V MOLDE
VIRGIN MEDIA 2, 8PM

SOCCER
MAN UTD V A NICOSIA
BT SPORT 1, 8PM

FRIDAY OCTOBER 14

GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V LEINSTER
RTE2, 7.35PM

RUGBY
SALE V LONDON IRISH
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM

SOCCER
BRENTFORD V BRIGHTON
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

POOL
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS 3PM, 9PM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

RUGBY
WWC: ENGLAND V FRANCE
UTV, 8AM

GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SOCCER
SPURS V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V BULLS
TG4, PREMIER SPORT, 7.35PM

HORSE RACING
FROM ASCOT
UTV, VIRGIN MEDIA 1, 1PM

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

RUGBY LEAGUE
WC: IRELAND V JAMACIA
BBC2, 5PM

SOCCER
REAL MADRID V BARCELONA
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3.15PM

SOCCER
DERRY CITY V TREATY UTD
RTE2, 2PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

