11 Oct 2022

Limerick's O'Riordan chasing historic World Cup place with Republic of Ireland women’s team

Limerick's O'Riordan

Claire O'Riordan during a Republic of Ireland Women training session on Monday at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

11 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK woman Claire O'Riordan and her Irish team-mates chase a historic World Cup spot when they play Scotland this Tuesday night in Glasgow's Hampden Park.

The Republic of Ireland Qualifying Play-Off for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is live on RTE2 at 8pm.

Last month O'Riordan played a key role as Ireland earned a 1-0 victory over Slovakia - that was a first competitive start for the national side for the Newcastle West woman since 2018. 

Vera Pauw's national side is looking to qualify for the World Cup finals to be staged in Australia and New Zealand next July and August for the first time.

O'Riordan, who turns 28 this Wednesday, has 18 international senior caps, since her debut against Hungary in March 2016.

O'Riordan joined Scottish giants Celtic FC Women from German side Duisburg this Summer.

O'Riordan has played camogie and Ladies Gaelic football for Limerick She played camogie with Newcastle West and Ladies Football with Monagea before joining up with Wexford Youths soccer side while in college in IT Carlow.

O'Riordan first made her name in the Women's National League with Wexford as a striker. There, the highly rated O'Riordan won league titles and the FAI Cup. 

She converted to centre-back following her move to Germany with Duisburg in 2018 and has been a regular in Republic of Ireland Women's Senior squads.

