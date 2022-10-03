Search

03 Oct 2022

The sporting weekend in pictures

The sporting weekend in pictures

03 Oct 2022 6:00 AM

Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden emphatically swung the Manchester derby City’s way while Arsenal remain top of the Premier League after seeing off north London rivals Tottenham.

City ran out 6-3 winners in a scoreline that flattered United and Arsenal claimed a 3-1 victory over Spurs, but Bruno Lage was sacked as Wolves head coach after his side’s defeat at West Ham.

England beat Pakistan in their Lahore decider by 67 runs to edge a gripping Twenty20 series 4-3, largely thanks to Dawid Malan’s unbeaten 78 and a three-wicket haul for the returning Chris Woakes.

Max Verstappen’s wait for a second world championship goes on after he spun and finished seventh as Sergio Perez won Sunday’s chaotic rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto and Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw won the men’s and women’s races respectively at the London marathon, while at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Minnesota Vikings edged a 28-25 thriller with the New Orleans Saints to open the NFL’s three-game series in the English capital.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

