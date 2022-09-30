Search

30 Sept 2022

David Moyes knows there is room for improvement at West Ham

30 Sept 2022

David Moyes is not shying away from West Ham’s poor start to the season and admits results need to improve.

The Hammers finished sixth and seventh in the last two seasons but are currently down in 18th with just one win from their opening seven matches.

So Moyes is targeting a swift climb back up the table with West Ham facing back-to-back home games against Wolves and Fulham before a trip to Southampton.

“We’ve got two Premier League games at home coming up, so we’re looking forward to getting back to the London Stadium,” said Moyes. “We’re in good spirits and hopefully we’re good to go.

“I think if you look back a couple of years, if you’d said West Ham had gone this far up the table you’d say that’s really good.

“We want to challenge there, we want to stay there. We haven’t got off to as good a start as we’ve wanted.

“We’ve played more games than any other Premier League club, we started the season with one fit centre-back and we’re trying to integrate seven or eight new players, so there are reasons.

“But I know I’m judged on results and they need to get better.”

West Ham have found the net just three times in those seven matches with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and new signings Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca yet to get off the mark in the Premier League.

“We’ve not scored enough goals,” added Moyes. “We’ve hit the woodwork maybe six times, which doesn’t get you a goal, but tells you you’re getting close to goals, so hopefully we’ll get them.

“We have created some chances, not as many as we want, and it’s a case of taking the opportunities we’re getting and getting in front in games.”

Moyes has a virtually fully-fit squad for the Saturday tea-time meeting with Wolves after Ben Johnson resumed training.

Fellow defender Nayef Aguerd, who is yet to make his debut after suffering a long-term ankle injury in pre-season, has begun light training.

