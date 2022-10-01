Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competition: Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by the Corridan and Healy Families – Sunday 25th September - Old Course; 1st Liam Kennelly(21) 65 nett; 2nd Gerard Enright (20) 69 nett; 3rd Richard Condon (21) 69 nett; Best Gross: Philip Byrne Jnr (2) 73; Cat 1: (+5 to 5 Handicap); 1st Brian Lenihan (2) 77 nett; Cat2: (6 to 12 Handicap); 1st Michael McCarthy (10) 70 nett (B9 - 37); Cat 3: (13 to 20 Handicap); 1st Christy Moylan 71 nett; Cat 4 : (21+ Handicap); 1st Tom M O'Connor (24) 73 nett

Fixtures: Sunday 2nd October 2022 Men’s Singles Sponsored by Croom Precision Medical – Old Course.

Ladies Competition: Ladies Competition – Tuesday 20th September Cashen Course; 1st Mary O’Grady (42) 41pts; 2nd Patricia Barrett (33) 40pts (B9: 19pts); 3rd Josette O’Donnell (19) 40pts (B9: 16pts); 4th Marian Flannery (30) 39pts.

Ladies Singles Stableford:Sunday 25th September, Cashen Course; 1st Pudge O’Reilly (25) 43 pts; 2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 41pts; 3rd Tess Noonan (40) 40pts (Bk.9 21); 4th Deirdre Dillane (16) 40pts (Bk.9 15)

Fixtures: Sunday 2nd October, Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course; Tuesday 4th October 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition: Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 22nd September, Cashen Course; 1st. James Keane (25) 31+4 35pts; 2nd Patrick Byrnes (34) 32+2 34pts; 3rd. Milie Costello (22) 34-2 32pts. B5-12; Gross. Sean Corcoran 21pts; 4th.Rory Mehigan (16) 30+2 32pts. B5-10. B3-7.

Fixtures: Thursday 29th September, Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition: Fixtures: Friday 30th September Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: Junior Captain’s Prize: 18 Hole, Winner Anne O’Connor 37 Pts. Runner Up Claire Ryan 35 Pts. Third Jackie Kennedy 34 Pts. 9 Hole, Winner Mary Butler 20 Pts.

Stableford: Tuesday 13th Sept: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Paula Carroll 36 Pts. Runner Up Mary T Real 34 Pts. Third Esther Fearnley 28 Pts.

Sunday 18th Sept: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Aileen Beary 41 Pts. Runner Up Mary Toomey 38 Pts CB. Third Esther Fearnley 38 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Mixed Scramble each Friday from 5.30 pm.

BALLYNEETY

Men's: Open 2 ball champagne scramble; 1st Nigel Carey & Ciaran Carey 51 points; 2nd Stuart Barry & Aron Joyce 49 points; 3rd Flan Connolly & Liam Walsh 48 points;

Pro Prize to Men: Pro prize to the men sponsored by Donal McSweeney; 1st David Orr 45 points; 2nd Joseph Moriarty 44 points; Gross Eamon Grimes; 3rd Neil Kiely 43 points; 4th Dave Collins 43 points; Cat A Jonathan Dervin 40 points; Cat B Martin M Walsh 41 points; Cat C Michael Kenny 43 points.

Ladies: September Medal; 1st Mary O'Grady 65; 2nd Candy Cheung 65; 3rd Rosemarie Casserly 65; Gross Leonie Campbell; Best 36 Threasa O'Donohue 66.

Seniors: Champagne Scramble; 1st Tom Carroll Vincent Toomey Mike Jones & Paudie Hehir 57.8; 2nd Joe Ryan Tom Ryan Martin O'Connor & Brendan Joyce 57.2; 3rd Tom Clohessy Tony P Ryan Tim Mulcaire & Joe McArthur 55.5. Team of 3: John O'Regan, Robby Bogan & Vincent McElligott 51.5.

Split the Pot: Fundraiser Split the pot. Martin Walsh wins €107. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: Tuesday 20th September; 18 Hole Open Singles; 1st Denis Scully (8) 42pts; 2nd Thomas Fitzgibbon (5) 40 pts.

Mens Seniors: 21 September, Moss Fitzgibbon, Tom Walsh,Anthony Fitzgerald, Mick Walsh – 104Pts; Liam Savage, Tom Clarson, John O’Keeffe- 103 Pts; Tony Feehan, Dan Lordan, Jackie McCarthy 97 Pts C/B.

Ladies Results: Young at Heart Monday 19th September; 1st Teresa O’Brien (24) 25 Pts; 2nd Kathleen Brown (50) 23 Pts.

Ladies Solace Cup (GOY): Saturday 17th & Sunday 18 September; Kindly Sponsored by Pettits Pharmacy; 1st Imelda O’ Hanlon (9) 41pts; 2nd Elizabeth Keane (36) 38pts; 3rd Carmel O’Neill (41) 37pts c/b.

KILRUSH

Mens: 24 - 25 September KG & SC Open Singles; Winner: Gary Moen 42 pts (25); Cat 1: 1st Caoimhghin Robinson (13) Ballyneety 39 pts, 2nd Tom Buckley 39 pts (12); Cat 2: 1st Damien Carey (20) 41 pts, 2nd Bernard Coleman (16) 37 pts; Cat 3 1st Martin P Brennan (23) 35 pts, 2nd Kieran Browne (23) 35 pts; Front 9 Eoin Fitzgerald (12) 20pts, Back 9 James Murtagh (14) 20 pts

Women: 22 - 24 September Summer Cup; 1 Anne Gallagher (10) 36 pts; 2 Margaret Donnelly (18) 35 pts

Fitzgerald Cup: 22 - 24 September Fitzgerald Cup; 1 Miriam Saunders (28) 46 pts; 2 Edel Crowley (29) 33 pts

Challenge cup: 22 - 24 September Challenge Cup; 1 Peggy Mulqueen (31) 32 pts; 12 Hole Winner: Ann McMahon 18pts.



LIMERICK

Results: Results of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' September Medal, 17th and 20th September; 1st Mary Conlon, P/H 6, 73 nett (b9); 2nd Grainne Dalton, P/H 5, 73 nett; Best Gross Emily Walsh, P/H 5, 80 gross; 3rd Anne Dunworth, P/H 42, 74 nett (b9); 4th Niamh O'Connor, P/H 31, 74 nett; 5th Norah Ryan, P/H 46, 76 nett. 9 Hole Competition; 1st Elizabeth Griffin, P/H 23, 22 points.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Seniors Golf: Results: Monday, September 19th, 1st Jim King & Donie O’ Grady; 2nd Noel White, Frank Hanrahan & Denis Mullane.

Fixtures: The annual outing to Ballybunion will take place on Wednesday, October 12th – draw in Ballybunion at 8.45 am.

TIPPERARY

Ladies: Results, Wednesday, September 21st; Open Team of 2, sponsored by Frank Hogan Motors; Winners: Catherine Power and Ann Power with 57 pts; Runners Up: Lady Captain Yvonne Daly and Órla O'Donoghue with 55 pts

Visitors Prize: Philomena Curtin and Patricia Walsh (Charleville) 47 pts

Results: Results, Sunday September 25th; Final Member's Prize 18 hole stroke. Winner: Katherine Morrissey (12) 69 nett; Runner Up: Joanne Collins (15) 70 nett; Cat A: Ena Gleeson (23) 72 nett; Cat B: Barbara Leahy (29) 75 nett; Cat C: Philomena Ellard (35) 73 nett

Prize Presentation: On Sunday, September 25th, we had a presentation of prizes which included Golfer of the year, kindly sponsored by Renee Bourke and this year's winner is Joanne Collins, who played in every single competition and was in the winner's enclosure on many occasions. Joanne won with a whopping 3609 pts, closest to her was Katherine Morrissey with 2299 points.

Fixtures: Wednesday, 28th 18/9 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by O'Rawe Catering

Sun 2nd October 18/9 Hole Stableford Club Day.

The following week we will have: Wednesday, 5th October 18/9 Hole Stableford Kindly sponsored by Tommy Landers; Sunday 9th October 18/9 Hole Stableford Club Day; Monday 10th October Open Singles Day for the Nifty Fifties.