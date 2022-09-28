Search

28 Sept 2022

Limerick clubs learn fate as National Basketball Cup draws take place

Basketball

Jerome O'Connell

28 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BASKETBALL Ireland have made the draws for the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup and the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup.

Limerick will have two teams in the men's and women's - all are playing in Division One for the season ahead.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Presidents’ Cup there will be a new name on the trophy as UCC Demons are now competing in the Super League.

Limerick Celtics were handed a bye in the quarter finals where they will be away to last year' beaten Cup finalists Drogheda Wolves or SETU Waterford Vikings.

Limerick Sport Eagles will play away to Moy Tolka Rovers in a round one tie.

Victory would again see the Limerick side on the road in the quarter finals against Scotts Lakers SPK or Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

In the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup, there is home advantage for the two Limerick clubs - Limerick Celtics play SETU Carlow, while Limerick Sport Huskies take on Marble City Hawks.

Limerick Sport Huskies would be at home again in the last eight against St. Paul’s Killarney. 

Limerick Celtics would be away in the quarter finals against last year’s finalists Griffith College Templeogue or new women’s National League side Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup Round 1 Fixtures

Scotts Lakers SPK v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Moy Tolka Rovers v Limerick Sport Eagles

Drogheda Wolves v SETU Waterford Vikings

Limerick Celtics v BYE

Killarney Cougars v Ulster University 

Portlaoise Panthers v Team North West

Dwyers of Cork Fr. Mathews v Malahide

SETU Carlow v BYE

InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures

Scotts Lakers SPK/Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Moy Tolka Rovers/Limerick Sport Eagles

Drogheda Wolves/SETU Waterford Vikings v Limerick Celtics 

Killarney Cougars/Ulster University v Portlaoise Panthers/Team North West

Dwyers of Cork Fr. Mathews/Malahide v SETU Carlow

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup Round 1 Fixtures

Swords Thunder v Phoenix Rockets 

Moy Tolka Rovers v BYE

Oblate Dynamos v Portlaoise Panthers

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles v BYE

Limerick Sport Huskies v Marble City Hawks

St. Paul’s Killarney v Bye

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Griffith College Templeogue

Limerick Celtics v SETU Carlow

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup Quarter-final Fixtures

Swords Thunder/Phoenix Rockets v Moy Tolka Rovers

Oblate Dynamos/Portlaoise Panthers v McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles

Limerick Sport Huskies/Marble City Hawks v St. Paul’s Killarney

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions/Griffith College Templeogue v Limerick Celtics/SETU Carlow

