Limerick clubs learn fate as National Basketball Cup draws take place

BASKETBALL Ireland have made the draws for the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup and the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup.
Limerick will have two teams in the men's and women's - all are playing in Division One for the season ahead.
In the InsureMyVan.ie Presidents’ Cup there will be a new name on the trophy as UCC Demons are now competing in the Super League.
Limerick Celtics were handed a bye in the quarter finals where they will be away to last year' beaten Cup finalists Drogheda Wolves or SETU Waterford Vikings.
Limerick Sport Eagles will play away to Moy Tolka Rovers in a round one tie.
Victory would again see the Limerick side on the road in the quarter finals against Scotts Lakers SPK or Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.
In the InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup, there is home advantage for the two Limerick clubs - Limerick Celtics play SETU Carlow, while Limerick Sport Huskies take on Marble City Hawks.
Limerick Sport Huskies would be at home again in the last eight against St. Paul’s Killarney.
Limerick Celtics would be away in the quarter finals against last year’s finalists Griffith College Templeogue or new women’s National League side Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.
InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup Round 1 Fixtures
Scotts Lakers SPK v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Moy Tolka Rovers v Limerick Sport Eagles
Drogheda Wolves v SETU Waterford Vikings
Limerick Celtics v BYE
Killarney Cougars v Ulster University
Portlaoise Panthers v Team North West
Dwyers of Cork Fr. Mathews v Malahide
SETU Carlow v BYE
InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures
Scotts Lakers SPK/Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Moy Tolka Rovers/Limerick Sport Eagles
Drogheda Wolves/SETU Waterford Vikings v Limerick Celtics
Killarney Cougars/Ulster University v Portlaoise Panthers/Team North West
Dwyers of Cork Fr. Mathews/Malahide v SETU Carlow
InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup Round 1 Fixtures
Swords Thunder v Phoenix Rockets
Moy Tolka Rovers v BYE
Oblate Dynamos v Portlaoise Panthers
McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles v BYE
Limerick Sport Huskies v Marble City Hawks
St. Paul’s Killarney v Bye
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Griffith College Templeogue
Limerick Celtics v SETU Carlow
InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup Quarter-final Fixtures
Swords Thunder/Phoenix Rockets v Moy Tolka Rovers
Oblate Dynamos/Portlaoise Panthers v McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles
Limerick Sport Huskies/Marble City Hawks v St. Paul’s Killarney
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions/Griffith College Templeogue v Limerick Celtics/SETU Carlow
