Munster Champions Cup and Premier Division action tops fare in Limerick District League

MOST junior soccer focus this weekend will return to league action but Pike Rovers are in cup action when they travel to St Michael's on Saturday to take on the Tipperary giants in the quarter finals of the Munster Champions League.

A victory over Cork side Everton in the previous round paved the way for Pike to meet their old rivals in what promises to be an exciting game.

These two sides have clashed in National and Provincial finals over the years and the rivalry continues unabated.

Pike’s facile win over Summerville B last weekend will not have done much in terms of preparation. St Michaels were in FAI action on Sunday, beating Two-Mile-Borris 2-0.

Kevin Barry’s eight goal haul in his last two games makes a big case for him to start where his power and strength could upset a much vaunted international back four for the Saints.

While the competition has never really caught the attention of the soccer public, both sides will be giving it their all to add their name to the honours list.

In the Premier League, Fairview Rgs welcome Carew Park to the Fairgreen looking to maintain their title charge.

Locked at the top of the table with Pike and Aisling, Fairview were highly impressive in their last couple of outings and will be looking to continue in that vein.

They meet a Carew Park side who progressed in the MFA Cup on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Corbally.

Aisling Annacotty travel to Coonagh Utd looking to keep pace with their fellow leaders.

Coonagh have been finding the going tough, despite turning in some fine performances. They will get little reprieve against a superb Aisling Annacotty side.

Just behind the top three lie Regional Utd and Ballynanty Rovers and the two sides meet in Dooradoyle on Sunday.

Balla were in superb form until they came unstuck against Fairview in the Tuohy Cup last week. They bounced back on Sunday with a facile win over Granville.

Mungret Reg are in need of a boost to get their Premier League off the ground but on Sunday they meet a Nenagh AFC side on the crest of an eight-game unbeaten run.

The pick of the ties in the Premier A League are Moyross v Athlunkard Villa and Hyde Rgs A v Corbally Utd.

In the lower leagues, Caherdavin are expected to retain the lead in Division 1A when they host Caherdavin Celtic while Holycross and Regional Utd B, both hoping to rein in the leaders, meet in Holycross.

In Division 3A Lisnagry B v Mungret Reg D brings two vastly experienced sides together while in Division 3B, Brazuca B takes on Prospect Priory B in what could be a cracking game.

In youth football Kilfrush host Dromore United in the FAI Youth Cup while in the

Munster Youth Cup, Pallas host Shelbourne and Aisling Annacotty welcome Caledonians to Annacotty.

Midweek action on Thursday evening sees the Tuohy Cup continue with the clash of Regional Utd and Aisling Annacotty in Jackman Park.

The sides met in the league a couple of weeks back when Aisling edged it by the odd goal in three. It should be equally tight this time around.