Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

County Intermediate Cross-Country

BILBOA'S ‘Old Quarry’ grounds played host to the County Intermediate Cross Country Championships which returned as a ‘stand-alone’ event as well as a new Juvenile Relay and Mixed Relay programme.

Juvenile Relays

There was a great turnout for juvenile cross country relays in sun drenched conditions.

An under 9 event was added to the juvenile 4 x 500m events to introduce the younger athletes to the event. These were followed by U 10, 12 , 14 and 16 events. A large number of teams were entered from all the limerick clubs with a wonderful crowd of vocal supporters to encourage all the athletes along.

Some fine running was displayed with tight finishes for many of the medal placings. Well done to all the athletes with the winners as follows:

U9- Girls Limerick AC, Boys- West Limerick), U10 -Girls West Limerick, Boys Limerick AC, U12- Girls Dooneen, Boys Limerick AC, U14-Girls Dooneen, Boys Limerick AC, U16- Mixed Relay (2 Girls , 2 Boys) 1st Dooneen, 2nd West Limerick.

Intermediate Women

Susan Murnane added the Intermediate Title to her Novice crown from 2016 as she held off the challenge of Dooneen’s Eadaoin Hennessey, in her first XC race, over the 6K course.

An Bru’s reigning Munster Marathon Champion Kate Bobka was third. 4th Grace O’Donnell (Emerald), 5th Sorcha Keegan Kiely,6th Noreen Phillips - both Limerick AC. Limerick AC were the only complete team and therefore deemed ‘Team winners’.

The day concluded with the Men’s event where Killian Lynch took the Cup to the West of the County having led from the start.

He was closely pursued by Derek Kiely of Limerick AC for much of the race before stretching his lead over second placed Kiely in the final Kilometre. Recent West Limerick ‘recruit’ John Whitaker took the Bronze Medal. However with four of the top 6 Finishers the Team Title went to the City Club by 2 points. Fourth Dave Hanlon, 5th Joe Laffan, 6th Nigel Carroll -all Limerick AC. Team 1st Limerick AC 17pts, 2nd West Limerick 19pts, 3rd West Limerick ‘B’ 50pts

Around the Country

Well done to the many Limerick athletes who travelled to Ennis for the inaugural Half-Marathon and 10K, they included Eileen Reeves, Iosla Breathnach, Rob Stephen and Karen Raine.

Fixtures

September 25th September Cook Medical Limerick Mini Marathon 5K/10K – no longer a Women’s only event; 2nd October County Senior & Juvenile Even Age XC,8K Women, 10K Men Demesne Newcastle West; 9th October County Masters, Novice & Juvenile Uneven Age, 4K Women, 6K Men, Bilboa; 6th November Munster Juvenile Uneven Age, Junior & Senior XC Championships, Limerick Racecourse