Limerick golf notes - latest news from nine different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader Golf notes features the latest news from nine different clubs.

BALLYNEETY

MENS: September Medal, sponsored by Jason Cheung; 1st Kenneth Doyle 66; 2nd Paul Delaney 66; Gross Matt Evans 74; 3rd John Doyle 68; 4th John Crawley 68; Cat A Sean Tobin 71; Cat B John B Murphy 70; Cat C Stephen Shine 68

LADIES: Club singles; 1st Maura Mulcahy 44 points; 2nd Aloma O'Halloran 39 Points

Seniors: 13 hole champagne scramble; 1st Robert Tubridy Joe Teefy Pat Nagle & Robby Bogan 41.7; 2nd Eddie O'Gorman Matt Joyce John O Regan & Donal O'Brien 41.6; 3rd Denis Healy Flan Connolly Mossie Wrenn & James Leonard 41.6.

Fundraiser: Split the pot; Tim Mulcaire wins €109. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter prizegiving Prize giving Friday 16th September.

BALLYBUNION

MENS: Mens Singles sponsored by McMunns – Sunday 11th September 22 – Old Course White Tees 1st Eamon Hayes (15) 42pts, 2nd Pat Lucid (26) 41pts, 3rd Padraig Fitzmaurice (25) 40pts (B9 - 22); Best Gross: Peter Sheehan (-1) 36pts; Cat 1: 1st Philip Byrne Jnr (2) 35pts; 2nd Brian Slattery (5) 33pts (B9 - 17). Cat 2: 1st Liam Carmody (8) 38pts (B9 - 19); 2nd Gerard Flaherty (12) 38pts (B9 - 18, B6 - 13, B3 - 7); 3rd John Carroll (7) 38pts (B9 - 18, B6 - 13, B3 - 6); Cat 3: 1st Jerry Kiely (19) 40pts (B9- 21); 2nd Jerry Sexton (19) 37pts; 3rd Mike Houlihan (14) 36pts. Cat 4: 1st Jonathan Sheehan (28) 37pts; 2nd Liam Kennelly (21) 36pts (B9 - 22); 3rd Richard Condon (21) 36pts (B9 - 16). Fixtures: Sunday 18th September 22 – LA Racing Cup Singles Sponsored by john McNamee – Old Course

LADIES:Tuesday 6th September 2022 – Cashen Course 1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 37 pts (bk 9 -21); 2nd Josephine Larkin (17) 37 pts (bk 9 -20). Ladies Saturday Voucher 18 Holes – Saturday 10th September 2022 – Old Course 1st Maureen Culhane 38pts (B9: 18), 2nd Jeanelle Griffin 38pts (B9: 16), 3rd Patsy Gleeson 37pts (B9: 19)

FIXTURES: Saturday 17th September 2022 –Ladies Listowel Arms Hotel – Old Course, Tuesday 20th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

SENIOR MEN: Thursday 8th September 2022 – Cashen Course 1st Gerard Walsh (16) 33+4 37pts, 2nd Michael Barrett (15) 28+4 32pts, 3rd Michael Barrett (16) 28+4 32pts. Gross Anton Casey 19pts, 4th Brendan Lynch (23) 32-1 31pts B5-12 B3-8, 5th Sean Walsh (21) 34-3 31pts B5-12 B3-7, 6th Paudie Kindlan (28) 28+2 30pts B5-12 B3-7, 7th Thomas J Quilter (25) 24+6 30pts B3-6 B2-4, 8th John Kinsella (25) 25+5 30pts B3-6 B2-2, 9th Tagdh Barrett (40) 33-4 29pts B5-13 B3-8, 10th John Sexton (19) 27+2 29pts B5-13 B3-6 V. Sean Stack (24) 30-2 29pts B5-10 B3-6, S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (23) 29-1 28pts B5-12 B3-7, S.S.V Denis Eggleston (31) 24+5 29pts B5-11 B3-10

SENIOR LADIES: Friday 9th September 2022 – Cashen Course: 1st Sighle Henigan (10), Majorie Morkan (13), Ann O’Riordan (13) 26pts, 2nd Pudge O’Reilly (12), Marian Flannery (15), Marie Benn (17) 25pts, 3rd Mary Pierse (18), Clare Hurley (19), Rose Molyneaux (21) 24pts.

CASTLETROY

SCRATCH CUP: This weekend we had our senior scratch cup which was kindly sponsored by Trade electric , 1 sat S Walker Roscommon 67,69, 136, 2nd M Cain cork , 70 .70. 140. 3rd D O Riordan Fermoy 68, 72, 140, 4th P Coughlan 68, 73, 141, 5th K Robinson castlewarden 68. 73, 141, 6th J Rackard Enniscorthy 71 71 142, 7th D Mc Mahon 70. 73. 142, 8th K Egan carton house , 73, 71 144

JUNIOR CUP: Unfortunate the junior cup fundraiser had to be cancelled Sunday due to the weather, it has now been extended to the full week so members can enter and play any time that it suits you,

TEAM NEWS: Best of luck to our mens junior cup team. Who play in the all Ireland finals this weekend, practise day is Friday , with 2 rounds sat and final on Sunday if they are to be successful.

DROMOLAND

MENS: Single Stapleford Sat 10th & Sunday 11th September 2022 - 1st Derek Ryan 43, 2nd Shane O'Brien 43, 3rd Shane Mowat 40, Gross Mark Reynolds 39 (37 Gross), 22+ Shane Ryan 37

KILRUSH

MEN: 10 - 11 Sept ESB Moneypoint 1 Patrick O'Dea (19) 41 pts, 2 Dominic Enright (14) 40 pts, 3 Martin P Brennan (25) 40 pts, 4 Darragh Bolton (19) 40 pts

WOMEN: 8 - 10 Sept Martin Ward Sponsored, 1-Miriam Saunders (29) 42 pts, 2-Joan O'Malley (21) 38 pts, Cat 1: Anne Brennan (11) 35pts, Cat 2: Ursula Lineen (26) 36pts, Cat 3: Edel Crowley (30) 32pts, 12 Hole Winner Hanora O'Dea-Kilkenny 30pts.

LIMERICK

RESULTS: Results of Limerick Golf Club President Jimmy O'Shaughnessy's Prize to the Ladies, 3rd and 6th September; 1st Cliodhna Mulcahy, P/H 23, 38 points; 2nd Margaret Meade, P/H 31, 36 points (back 1); Best Gross Emily Walsh, P/H 5, 34 gross points; 3rd Mary McEllistrem, P/H 22, 36 points (back 9); 4th Aileen Walshe, P/H 24, 36 points (back 9); 5th Brigette O'Riordan Smith, P/H 25, 36 points (back 9); 6th Madeline Ryan, P/H 19, 36 points;

9 Hole Competition: 1st Anne Dunworth, P/H 23, 19 points (back 3).

NEWCASTLE WEST

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Monday, September 12th , 1st Richard Naughton & Eamon Scully; 2nd Dan Cannon & Jim Moore.

Fixtures: Monday, September 19th ; 2 Ball Scramble. Please note change in starting times: First draw at 10.30 am, Second draw at 11.15 am. The annual outing to Ballybunion will take place on Wednesday, October 12th.

TIPPERARY

CHALLENGE: Well done to our Challenge Cup team who defeated Fintona in the All Ireland quarter-finals of the All Ireland Series but were narrowly defeated in the semi-final by Headford in Slieve Russell Golf and Country Club. A great few days were had by all and we are all very proud with the Bronze medal achieved and having reached the last 4 in Ireland.

WEEK AHEAD: Wednesday 14th...18/9 Holes Stableford sponsored by Crossogue Preserves. No mixed on Friday due to the Abbey/ Arravale Rovers classic.

CHANGE OF DATE: Sunday 18th Sept Committee prize 18hole stroke.

COUNTY TIPPERARY

SPECIAL EVENT: On Sunday afternoon September 18 we have a special event to bring Past Captains & Past Presidents together for a 9-hole golf competition followed by a Dinner in the Venue where they will be welcomed by current President Kathleen O’Neill, Captain Brian Slattery & Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick.

MENS: Next weekend is a big weekend for Vice Captain Darren Hayes, with the Vice Captain’s competition taking place on Saturday & Sunday next. Please book on the BRS system. The draw will be made on Friday at 7pm.

LADIES: Tuesday morning’s 9 hole was won by Rose Smith. The Thursday evening 9- hole competition; in 1st place Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick, in 2nd place Breda Kennedy & in 3rd place Kay Crosse. The Ladies Open Day was held on September 8. Despite the very heavy rain there was an excellent turn out Ladies. The competition was a four-ball team of two event kindly sponsored by Sandra Hennessy of Be-Dynamic. The competition results; in 1st place Marie O'Brien & Ann O'Connor (Ballykisteen) with 60 points. 2nd Pauline Tracey & Vera Heffernan (Dundrum) with 56 points. 3rd Teresa Canny & Pauline Walsh (Dundrum) with 56 points. 4th Jill McCormack & Orla O'Donovan (Ballykisteen) with 54 points. The Longest Drive went to Bernie McLaughlin (Thurles) & nearest to the pin Judy Hayes (Dundrum).

SENIORS: The winners of the Fr Ailbe O’Bric Cup which was a 15-hole Singles was Martin Quirke with 35pts well done Martin. 2nd Aidan Fogarty with 34pts (B6) 3rd P J Maher with 34pts. In the team of four competition; in 1st place Tommy Landers, Liam Jones, Larry Hickey & Billy Maher with 79pts. 2nd Liam Ryan (Con), Tom Tuohy, Tony Farrell & Tom Shanahan with 78pts. 3rd Tommy Moloney, Sean Crosse, Johnny Hannigan & John Graves with 76pts. Nearest the pin on the 3rd Dessie O’Neill & on the 12th John Ryan (Con)