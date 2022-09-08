Search

08 Sept 2022

Gary O’Neil would be keen on full-time Bournemouth role

Gary O’Neil has indicated his interest in taking on the Bournemouth job full-time as he prepares his side to face Brighton on Saturday.

O’Neil has earned his side four points from his first two games in charge since he replaced Scott Parker in the wake of the Cherries’ humiliating 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The 39-year-old will be up against another caretaker manager in Andrew Crofts on Saturday following Graham Potter’s swift exit to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

O’Neil said: “I think it’s an unbelievable club run by good people and of course, if somebody asked me around that (becoming manager) it would always be a consideration.

“I still feel like I’m on a journey, it’s nine years since I started my coaching badges with a view to being a manager – I’ve always wanted to be a manager.

“Whether that needs to be now or the timeframe around that, I’m not so specific on. Things have gone our way and hopefully will continue to do so on Saturday. Then we’ll look forward and see where we are.”

