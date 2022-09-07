Search

07 Sept 2022

Derby victor Adayar makes long-awaited return at Doncaster

07 Sept 2022 5:03 PM

Charlie Appleby expects to have a clearer idea about Adayar’s potential ambitions for the rest of the season after he makes his belated reappearance at Doncaster on Thursday.

It has been a frustrating campaign for connections of last season’s Derby and King George hero, having been off the track since finishing fifth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October.

An intended return at Royal Ascot failed to come to fruition, while he was subsequently ruled out of the Eclipse at Sandown and a defence of his King George crown.

Recent reports of his well being have been more positive, however, and he appears to face a relatively straightforward task in taking on just two rivals – including stablemate Dhahabi – in the 10-furlong Hilton Garden Inn Doncaster Conditions Stakes.

“Adayar’s preparation has gone well and we felt this looked the right race to start his belated four-year-old campaign,” Appleby told the Godolphin website.

“As with any horse following a significant time off, we will be expecting him to come forward for the run.

“He had a nice blow under William Buick on Tuesday and we are looking forward to seeing him back on the track. Hopefully, this will give us a good steer as to where we go for the rest of the year.”

Adayar’s big-race entries include the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on October 2, in which he also finished fourth last season, and the Champion Stakes back at Ascot two weeks later.

The only horse willing to take on Appleby’s pair is the Andrew Balding-trained Masekela, who receives 6lb from his two older rivals and was last seen finishing fourth in the Strensall Stakes at York.

Balding said: “Someone has got to take him (Adayar) on and our horse has been pretty consistent this year and the drop back in trip at York seemed to suit him well.

“He ran a really good race at York and I hope he can run well again.”

