Search

07 Sept 2022

Fabio Paratici believes Tottenham have closed gap to Premier League’s top teams

Fabio Paratici believes Tottenham have closed gap to Premier League’s top teams

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 3:04 PM

Fabio Paratici feels Tottenham have closed the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool but acknowledged they still have a “long way” to go in their project.

The managing director has been at the club for just over 12 months and made a flurry of signings during that period, which included seven this summer.

July arrivals Ivan Perisic and Richarlison have hit the ground running and Spurs have greater depth compared to last season, but the Italian echoed the sentiments of boss Antonio Conte by insisting they are just at the start of a process of trying to compete with the world’s best.

Paratici told SpursTV: “One year ago I came here and if you remember my first words were we have to be better, build something important and arrive to be competitive.

“I think we’re in a good place, the gap has reduced. We finished in the table 20 points less than Liverpool and Manchester City so this gap is not possible to reduce in a small time but we’re much better.

“Antonio is one of the best coaches in the world, we signed players, we improved players but we have a long way in front of us.

“We start to be more competitive but it’s not enough. We want to be better. We want to be better as a club, person and professionals but I think this club is now going in the right direction.”

A notable shift in policy this summer was Tottenham completing the majority of their transfer business early with the six additions currently part of the first-team group all signed by July 19.

It is in contrast to previous years when Spurs have notoriously waited until the final days of the transfer window to complete deals but a £150million cash injection by ownership group ENIC in May helped Paratici and co get to work early.

“It was a really good summer transfer window,” he added. “First we have to thank ENIC to help us with the equity injection early, to give us the opportunity to make our job easy without economic difficulties.

“We were all together to join our targets, so lucky to join our targets early and get the players ready for pre-season with Antonio to work with the team. Everything was good.

“To do things early is just a question of having a vision.

“The same vision as the club and coach, everyone together making the right decisions to straight away finding out our targets. Not just for Antonio for every coach it’s important to have this kind of solution.

“To get players early you can work, manage them, know them better. It’s easy from a sporting, economic sign and give the right signal to fans.”

Spurs begin their Champions League campaign this week, after two-and-a-half years away.

Paratici wants qualifying for the tournament to become the norm.

He said: “For the other clubs in England, it’s something special to get in the top four and for us has to be a continued target.

“I don’t want to say normal target but it has to become a habit to play Champions League.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media