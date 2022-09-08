Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8AM
SOCCER
ZURICH V ARSENAL
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 5.45PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V REAL SOCIEDAD
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 8PM
SOCCER
SHAMROCK RVS V DJURGARDENS
VIRGIN MEDIA 3, 8PM
CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA
EUROSPORT 1, 1.30PM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
NFL
BILLS @ RAMS
SKY SPORTS, 1.20AM
GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8AM
SOCCER
DERRY CITY V BOHEMIANS
RTE2, 7.45PM
SOCCER
BURNLEY V NORWICH
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
RUGBY
BRISTOL V BATH
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
SOCCER
FULHAM V CHELSEA
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA
EUROSPORT 1, 11.30AM
HORSE RACING
FROM LEOPARDSTOWN
RTE2, 2.30PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V WOLVES
PREMIER SPORT 1, 3PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
GOLF
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8AM
HORSE RACING
FROM THE CURRAGH
RTE, 1.30PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
CRYSTAL PAL V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
RUGBY
GLOUCESTER V WASPS
BT SPORT 1, 3PM
