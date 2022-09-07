In Pictures: Murroe celebrate Limerick Womens Cup final victory over Aisling Annacotty

MURROE were crowned LWSSL Division One League Cup winners with victory over Aisling Annacotty.
The final of the Limerick Womens and Schoolgirls Soccer League competition was played in the Markets Field.
Murroe were 5-2 winners with goals from Annie Blackwell, Emma Kett, Aisling Regan, Nicole Bennett, and Leanne Doyle.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
