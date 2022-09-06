Search

06 Sept 2022

US Open day 8: Cameron Norrie exit ends British singles interest

06 Sept 2022 9:14 AM

British interest in the singles at the US Open ended with a straight-sets defeat for Cameron Norrie at the hands of Andrey Rublev.

The result of the fourth round came on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where American Frances Tiafoe stunned Rafael Nadal, meaning there will be a new men’s champion.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Marin Cilic at nearly 2.30am while Iga Swiatek battled back from a set down to see off Jule Niemeier and maintain her status as the women’s title favourite.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Serena taking it easy


Djokovic skips Davis Cup

After being unable to travel to the United States because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Novak Djokovic was set to make his return to action for Serbia in Davis Cup next week but he will miss the ties for “personal reasons”, captain Viktor Troicki told Sportski Zurnal.

Fallen seeds

Women: Danielle Collins (19), Petra Kvitova (21), Victoria Azarenka (26)
Men: Rafael Nadal (2), Cameron Norrie (7), Marin Cilic (15)

Who’s up next?

The Nick Kyrgios show rolls back into town as the Australian takes on Karen Khachanov in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

The big women’s match of the day sees American hope Coco Gauff meet in-form Caroline Garcia while fifth seed Casper Ruud takes on former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

In the men’s doubles, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski and Lloyd Glasspool will all be looking to reach the semi-finals with their respective partners.

