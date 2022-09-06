Search

06 Sept 2022

Ange Postecoglou reveals a taste for the big occasion ahead of Real Madrid clash

Ange Postecoglou reveals a taste for the big occasion ahead of Real Madrid clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 5:30 AM

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is focused on enjoying success ahead of simply being part of big occasions as he prepares for his Champions League debut.

The former Australia head coach has led teams in the World Cup and Confederations Cup as well as the Asians Champions League and the Europa League group stages last term.

This will be his first shot at the group stages of Europe’s elite competition after he suffered defeat against Midjytlland in the very early stages of his transformation of Celtic.

The occasion could not be any bigger as holders Real Madrid visit Celtic Park for the first time in 42 years but it is just another step in Postecoglou’s quest for achievements.

“To me, they are all big,” he said. “It’s not me being dismissive of it but I have built a career on winning things.

“I love winning games of football, I love winning trophies, I love being part of groups that do that, and every challenge I have had along the way, I have seen that as an opportunity to do that.

“It’s not like I look back on my career and see these games I have been fortunate enough to be involved in as some sort of achievement. The achievement comes after.

“It’s about making an impact, being successful, winning games of football, and that’s where you get the significance of it more.

“I am lucky that I represent a football club that’s given me a platform to be in the best club competition in the world so from that perspective I am just like the players, I want to make the most of it.”

The 57-year-old will become the first Australian manager in the Champions League proper.

“That’s part of the story because I grew up in Australia and most Australians who love football will be up watching the game and I’m hoping they feel part of it,” he said.

“They are part of the journey as well. So you do take pride in it.

“But again I am really conscious that these kind of things become more important when I am hopefully lying on a lounger on a Greek beach somewhere in 20 years’ time.

“Right now my biggest responsibility to this football club, that’s who I represent more than anyone else.

“I represent this football club, its supporters and I just want to make sure that when we go out there (against Real Madrid) and every time we go out there, we do them proud and put on a performance that gives them some joy and some great memories. That’s where my focus is.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media